MANILA, Sept 2 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32 -5.20 USD/JPY 98.43 0.29 0.28 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.79 -0.05 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1380.98 -1.05 -14.71 US CRUDE 106.00 -1.53 -1.65 DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21 -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99 -1.36 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Kerry speaks on Syria; bonds rise SE Asia Stocks-Plunge in August; Indonesia, Philippines worst since late 2008 WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction (0500 GMT) STOCKS TO WATCH - MANILA ELECTRIC CO, ABOITIZ POWER CORP, SAN MIGUEL CORP The Energy Regulatory Commission has directed Manila Electric, or Meralco, the country's biggest power utility, to file petitions for refund against four power generation companies, including Aboitiz Power and a San Miguel power unit. For the filings, click on (link.reuters.com/ban72v) and (link.reuters.com/zym72v). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.37 pct > US STOCKS-Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease > TREASURIES-Prices little changed on weak data > Yen softens as Syria worries ease > Gold drops below $1,400, set for 2nd monthly gain > Oil slips more than $1 as Syria worries ease REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine peso to see worst month since May 2012 > Philippine stocks post worst month since late 2008 > Philippines sees sugar output steady at 2.45 mln T in 2013/14 > U.S. still aims to act with allies on Syria -Hagel > Hagel assures Philippines no new permanent U.S. bases (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)