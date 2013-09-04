MANILA, Sept 4 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1639.77 0.42 6.80 USD/JPY 99.60 0.04 0.04 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.86 -0.06 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1413.51 0.10 1.47 US CRUDE 108.40 -0.13 -0.14 DOW JONES 14833.96 0.16 23.65 ASIA ADRS 139.96 2.48 3.39 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Support for U.S. action in Syria limits stocks' rise SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on commodity plays; Indonesia leads WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Press Conference for the launch of the 11th Development Policy Research Month with the theme "Making Health More Inclusive in a Growing Economy," Carlos P. Romulo Hall, NEDA sa Makati Building, 106 Amorsolo Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City, 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. [0230 to 0500 GMT] - Makati Business Club holds press conference on the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2013-2014 ranking for the Philippines, Bob's Room, Microtel Mall of Asia, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH -- AYALA LAND INC - Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest property developer, denied it was in talks with IRC Properties Inc about some "property deals" but said it is constantly exploring potential opportunities for real estate developments in various parts of the country. (link.reuters.com/cux72v) -- COSCO CAPITAL INC - Cosco, the holding firm of the Philippines' 10th richest man, Lucio Co, said it was looking to build two community malls in northern Philippine provinces of Pangasinan and Tuguegarao. (link.reuters.com/fux72v) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.74 pct > Wall St up but rally fizzles on support for Syria strike > TREASURIES-Bonds slide on upbeat economic data, Syria > Dollar rises to six-week high after stronger U.S. data > Gold up 1.4 pct as Republicans back US strike on Syria > Oil settles higher on tight supplies, Syria worries REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine inflation seen slowing for second month in August > Manila accuses China of sea violation, Beijing says wants peace > Philippines to pursue Universal bribery probe-sources ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jijo Jacob)