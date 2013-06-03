Shares in SM Prime Holdings Inc fell more than 7 percent to 18.1 pesos, their lowest in almost 11 weeks, on resuming trade after the company said it would absorb all the real estate-related interests of the SM group.

The merger might have a dilutive effect as it involved share issuance by SM Prime Holdings for a share swap deal among the merging units, a trader said.

Trade in SM Prime, SM Development Corp and SM Investments Corp was halted on Friday, pending the announcement. Shares in SM Development jumped 6.3 percent, while SM Investment fell 2.6 percent on Monday.

SM Prime Holding shares were among the top actively traded by turnover, with about 31.2 million shares changing hands, 2.36 times a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.

0606 GMT

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Enrico Delacruz in Manila; Editing by Jijo Jacob)