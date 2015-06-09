(Adds context and quotes)

LONDON, June 9 Financial markets could be taken by surprise by higher U.S. interest rates in the future, a top executive with global fund management firm PIMCO said on Tuesday.

Andrew Balls, PIMCO's global fixed income chief investment officer, said investors had priced in the prospect of relatively low interest rates in the future but it was "perfectly plausible" that the Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs above the 'neutral rate' over time.

"Even with our 'new neutral' idea, we don't think the markets are pricing in enough risk premium around the Federal Reserve rate hike cycle to come," Balls told reporters.

Volatility has exploded across all financial markets recently, led by a plunge in benchmark European government bond prices as German 10-year yields looked like they might fall below zero. The sudden pullback drove yields up towards 1 percent as markets try to gauge the timing of the first U.S. interest rate hike in almost a decade.

Balls said yields on German government Bunds had been "ridiculously low" and still looked too low while U.S. inflation-protected bonds looked reasonable because inflation could revive to 2 percent, possibly as soon as within 12 months.

"We don't think inflation is dead," Balls said.

PIMCO would be a buyer of Bunds if the 10-year yield moved up towards 1.5 percent, he said, from the current 0.888 percent, adding that "fair value" is currently a range between 0.75 and 1.5 percent, taking into account economic fundamentals and the European Central Bank's bond buying programme.

Another big risk for bond investors is the shrinking of market liquidity, largely resulting from new regulations on banks. Balls said PIMCO would "step back" from corporate bond markets if yield spreads continued to tighten and he felt the "liquidity premium" was insufficient.

Balls said PIMCO is "relatively constructive" on global equity markets, favouring emerging markets over developed ones, although neither are particularly cheap. Overall, rates of return across financial markets over the next few years will be low, he said.