(Published by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 - California carbon allowances for delivery in 2013 rose to $18.75/t on Thursday, up 25 cents from last week, on the back of a handful of small-volume trades, market sources said.

The price was pushed up by three over-the-counter deals for the benchmark December 2013 (v13) allowance contract, which cleared on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) on Thursday morning at $18.75/t.

Those three deals involved a total of 30,000 allowances, the exchange said.

A fourth transaction for those allowances also occurred on Thursday on ICE at $19/t, but that deal was for just 5,000 allowances, an exchange representative said.

Traders and brokers said they expect volumes to remain thin at least until the California Air Resources Board (ARB) approves final market rules at its meeting on Oct. 20-21 in Sacramento.

"I see the market continuing to be quiet and only trade tiny amounts of volume for the next bit, at least until the end of October when the final ARB vote happens," one trader said.

"This may spark some more activity," he said.

OFFSET CONTRACT TRADES

The first trade occurred of Barclays' carbon offset contract (Cofta), which guarantees the future delivery of offsets endorsed by the ARB for compliance with the state's emissions trading scheme.

A deal for 50,000 December 2013 offsets went for $12/t, a broker said on Thursday.

Offsets derived from projects that destroy ozone-depleting substances (ODS), which ARB has said will count for compliance with the program, were bid at $9.50 and offered at $11.25 on Thursday with no deals reported, several sources said.

A broker said there was also a deal this week for pneumatic valve offsets, credits generated by retrofitting existing oil and natural gas well heads with new valves to reduce the output of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

The broker did not know the volume or price of the deal.

Pneumatic valve offsets have been trading on the voluntary market in the $2.50 to $3.30 a tonne range.

RGGI

In the northeast, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) program was mostly quiet this week, sources said.

One hundred thousand December 2012 (v2012) allowances traded on the Chicago Climate Futures Exchange (CCFE) for $1.75/t on Monday, well below the quarterly auction minimum bid price of $1.89/t.

Sources said they were awaiting the results of a review of the program by RGGI stakeholders, which market sources hope will lead to a tightening of the emissions cap.

"If they change something it could affect the market, but there hasn't been any indication that they're going to make any significant changes," one broker said on Thursday. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; Editing by Dale Hudson)