(Published by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 - California carbon allowances for
delivery in 2013 rose to $18.75/t on Thursday, up 25 cents from
last week, on the back of a handful of small-volume trades,
market sources said.
The price was pushed up by three over-the-counter deals for
the benchmark December 2013 (v13) allowance contract, which
cleared on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) on Thursday
morning at $18.75/t.
Those three deals involved a total of 30,000 allowances,
the exchange said.
A fourth transaction for those allowances also occurred on
Thursday on ICE at $19/t, but that deal was for just 5,000
allowances, an exchange representative said.
Traders and brokers said they expect volumes to remain thin
at least until the California Air Resources Board (ARB)
approves final market rules at its meeting on Oct. 20-21 in
Sacramento.
"I see the market continuing to be quiet and only trade
tiny amounts of volume for the next bit, at least until the end
of October when the final ARB vote happens," one trader said.
"This may spark some more activity," he said.
OFFSET CONTRACT TRADES
The first trade occurred of Barclays' carbon offset
contract (Cofta), which guarantees the future delivery of
offsets endorsed by the ARB for compliance with the state's
emissions trading scheme.
A deal for 50,000 December 2013 offsets went for $12/t, a
broker said on Thursday.
Offsets derived from projects that destroy ozone-depleting
substances (ODS), which ARB has said will count for compliance
with the program, were bid at $9.50 and offered at $11.25 on
Thursday with no deals reported, several sources said.
A broker said there was also a deal this week for pneumatic
valve offsets, credits generated by retrofitting existing oil
and natural gas well heads with new valves to reduce the output
of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.
The broker did not know the volume or price of the deal.
Pneumatic valve offsets have been trading on the voluntary
market in the $2.50 to $3.30 a tonne range.
RGGI
In the northeast, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
(RGGI) program was mostly quiet this week, sources said.
One hundred thousand December 2012 (v2012) allowances
traded on the Chicago Climate Futures Exchange (CCFE) for
$1.75/t on Monday, well below the quarterly auction minimum bid
price of $1.89/t.
Sources said they were awaiting the results of a review of
the program by RGGI stakeholders, which market sources hope
will lead to a tightening of the emissions cap.
"If they change something it could affect the market, but
there hasn't been any indication that they're going to make any
significant changes," one broker said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Rory Carroll; Editing by Dale Hudson)