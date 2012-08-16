* Portugal bonds, CDS prices indicate second bailout likely
* Borrowing costs fall on prospect of ECB action
* Curve looks normal but yields seen unsustainable
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 16 A sharp fall in Portugal's
borrowing costs has taken them closer to those of exemplary
Ireland than of struggling Greece, but bond prices show
investors remain sceptical it will be able to avoid a second
bailout.
Portuguese bond yields have fallen sharply from euro-era
highs hit in January as fears it would follow Greece in
restructuring its debt eased after the government introduced
sweeping austerity measures.
Short-term yields are again lower than those for borrowing
over longer periods, reversing an abnormal inversion of the
yield curve that lasted from March 2011 until last month and
reflected investor expectation of a near-term default.
But with 10-year yields still at 10 percent, a level deemed
unsustainable over the long term, analysts say Portugal will
struggle to return to the bond market next year as planned and
is likely to need another bailout.
"The Portuguese yield curve is steepening artificially in a
way, because it's the prospect of central bank purchases that is
driving that normalisation," Grant Lewis, head of research at
Daiwa Capital Markets Europe said.
"What longer-dated paper is being priced at, that's a better
measure of whether a country is going to return to capital
markets or whether it's going to need another programme. At the
moment they suggest that it needs another programme."
In June Portugal passed the fourth quarterly review under
the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout, agreed in May 2011,
but the belt-tightening has contributed to its deepest recession
since the 1970s.
Many analysts doubt Portugal will be able to meet this
year's fiscal targets as set out under the EU/IMF package, and
will either have to renegotiate its targets or will need
between 20 and 30 billion euros of extra aid.
These concerns have kept five and 10-year yields at
unsustainable levels, analysts said.
While Portugal's five-year borrowing cost
stands at 8.6 percent, down from a euro-era high above 20
percent in January, it remains above bailed-out Ireland's 4.8
percent, Spain's 5.7 percent and Italy's 4.9 percent.
Ten-year yields are below euro-era peaks above
17 percent hit earlier this year and Greece's 24 percent, but
above Ireland's 6 percent.
Portuguese debt markets are currently very illiquid, as
reflected in a 72 basis point gap between prices at which a bank
is prepared to buy and sell 10-year paper, compared with just 14
bps for Spain.
"It's a very challenging task they have in a very weak
economic background and in particular with further (fiscal)
tightening in Spain - a major trading partner - it is difficult
to see how they can avoid a second bailout," said Elisabeth
Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.
For Portugal to affordably issue bonds again, 10-year yields
would have to head back towards 6 percent, said Padhraic Garvey,
head of investment grade debt strategy at ING.
"Portugal has not gone down the Greek route and is closer to
the Irish route than it is to the Greek route," he said, but
added it was two or three years away from returning to markets.
Portugal, Greece and Ireland have all had to resort to
financial help as a result of the debt crisis, but while Greece
was forced to restructure its debt in February, Ireland's
austerity drive has been hailed a success by financial markets.
"If I look at the Portuguese curve, what I see is a curve
that is not positioned for restructuring but that contains still
a considerable degree of credit risk in the absolute level of
yields especially the five, 10-year area," Garvey added.
ECB BUFFER
Bond yields for most of the euro zone's highly-indebted
countries have tumbled since European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi said in London in late July that the bank would do
whatever was needed to preserve the euro.
In early August the ECB indicated it may start buying
short-term bonds again if governments formally asked for aid
from euro zone rescue funds first.
Two-year Portuguese yields have eased around 200 basis
points to 6 percent since Draghi's comments, while the cost of
insuring Portugal's debt against default has also eased sharply.
A five-year credit default swap contract has fallen in price
by 177 bps to 700 bps over the same period,
according to Markit data.
Like the bond yield curve, the Portuguese CDS curve between
two and five years also took a more normal shape
this month, showing reduced concerns of short-term default.
However CDS prices still show a 47 percent probability of
default - above 33 percent for Ireland and 35 percent for Spain.
Portuguese CDS prices are also still quoted "up-front",
meaning they have reached extreme levels and require the buyer
of protection to pay a single lump sum in addition to regular
premiums.
ING's Garvey said it was unlikely the ECB intervention
would, in itself, be sufficient to allow Portugal to tap
long-term bond markets next year.
Ultimately for investors to buy Portuguese debt, European
leaders would have to persuade them the euro would survive.
"Because at the moment if you buy 10-year Portuguese paper,
you don't know if Portugal will still be in the euro in 10
years," Daiwa's Lewis added.