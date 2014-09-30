LONDON, Sept 30 The Portuguese government
expects to end the year with a cash buffer of 10 billion euros
which would allow it to meet two-thirds of next year's financing
needs, the head of the debt agency said on Tuesday.
IGCP head Cristina Casalinho said while there were some
concerns about the carry costs of keeping the buffer, it was
essential to smooth the country's refinancing profile.
"We will try to do our best in order to come up a sufficient
enough cash buffer to smooth our redemption profile and
facilitate our funding through the market and to keep a close
eye on the interest bill," Casalinho told an investor conference
in London.
