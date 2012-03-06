* Effectiveness of ECB bond purchases seen undermined
* Portuguese yields to stay high on restructuring worries
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 6 The European Central
Bank's immunity from losses on its Greek bond holdings risks
undermining the effectiveness of its secondary market debt
purchases in shoring up other weak euro zone issuers such as
Portugal.
Funds resentful of the ECB's preferred creditor status in
the Greek debt swap, are staying on the sidelines, leaving the
central bank the only significant buyer of bonds issued by
Portugal - seen as the euro zone state most likely to follow
Greece into restructuring.
The problem for the ECB is the more Portuguese debt it buys,
the more spooked investors are that the Greek precedent for
private bondholders to have to take more of a loss than if the
ECB shared the burden could be repeated.
"The ECB's position as assumed preferred creditor...makes
its bond-buying programme less effective at holding yields down,
because the more the ECB's holdings increase, the greater the
risk that the remaining private sector holders are pummeled in
any eventual restructuring," FxPro chief economist Simon Smith
said.
Portuguese bond prices sank last week even after the ECB's
latest flood of cheap three-year money, highlighting market
scepticism over policymakers' assurances that Portugal will be
able to avoid Greece's fate.
Portugal has not benefited from the ECB cash in the same way
as Italy and Spain, whose banks used the money to buy sovereign
bonds, driving yields lower. This reflects investor anxiety over
the state of the Portuguese economy and the terms of the
country's 2011 bailout which required banks to raise capital in
case loans went sour.
Portuguese 10-year yields have jumped some 80
basis points to just above 14 percent since Wednesday's ECB
injection of funds and despite anecdotal evidence from traders
that the ECB was buying the debt.
Some strategists see the yield pushing towards the 17.4
percent peak reached at the end of January after the country's
credit rating was downgraded to junk.
"It (subordination of private creditors) is very damaging,
if you're a Portuguese bondholder now you know that you're going
to take on a bigger haircut because of the ECB," said Gabriel
Sterne, an economist at Exotix, a frontier market investment
banking boutique specialised in illiquid and distressed assets.
"You don't know how much though, because the data (on the
ECB's Portuguese bondholdings) are not public. With Greece, it's
pretty well factored in already," he said.
Exotix has been active in the Greek debt markets recently
and Sterne said they were not yet looking deeply into Portugal,
but the country was "high on the to-do list".
The pressure is unlikely to ease on Portugal, given the slew
of downbeat economic data this weak which stoked fears the euro
zone could slide into recession. Without a return to growth, the
bloc's weaker debtors risk going into the same downward spiral
of economic contraction and higher borrowing costs as Greece.
The benchmark Portuguese 10-year bond is trading at half its
face value, signalling investor conviction private bondholders
will eventually have to take losses in a Greece-style PSI
(public sector involvement) deal.
Another red flag for investors has been the persistent
yawning gap between the prices that banks quote to buy
Portuguese bonds and those they quote to sell them. The wider
this gap, known as the bid/offer spread, the harder it is to
make money by buying and selling a financial asset.
"This issue of subordination ...opens another Pandora's
box," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist in JPMorgan's
global asset allocation team. "There's a very high chance that
Portugal will be subjected to PSI some time in the future, maybe
not this year but it could happen next year if it contracts 4-5
percent this year and they miss deficit targets."
"The message from Greece is once you do a lot of austerity
measures it's very hard to avoid the pressure and serious
contraction."
(Graphics by Scott Barber, additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)