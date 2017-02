LONDON, March 22 A Portuguese debt restructuring is avoidable as its debt level is lower than Greece's and it has shown more capacity to reform, Standard & Poor's head of sovereign ratings for Europe Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.

Asked by Bloomberg TV whether a Portuguese debt restructuring was inevitable, Kraemer said it was not, adding: "Compared to Greece, the debt is not as high and the implementation capacity for policy reform, the institutions in Portugal are much stronger than in Greece." (Reporting by the government bonds desk in London)