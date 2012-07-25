NEW YORK, July 25 Electricity prices in the eastern United States and Canada for Thursday were flat in Indiana but higher in PJM, New England and Ercot.

PJM West gained about 55 percent to around $79 per megawatt hour on average, while New England gained about 28 percent to $51 per MW/h, on average.

ERCOT gained just a couple of dollars to around $37 per MW/h, on average.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Tuesday for the 6-10 day period expects a 33-60 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across most of the U.S., with the higher probability in the central U.S., normal temperatures in the Northeast, and a 33 percent chance of below-normal temperatures along the West Coast.

All of the following data are for peak days.

REGION TODAY DAY AGO 2-DAYS AGO WK AGO YR AGO Ercot-North $35-40 $32-37 $30-35 $32 $69 Indiana $55-64 $58-64 $50-56 $91 $77 Nepool Mass $46-55 $37-43 $50-55 $130 $131 PJM West $72-92 $45-55 $54-62 $98 $135 REGION LAST JUL 5-YR JUL AVG Ercot-North $78 $67 Indiana $58 $59 Nepool Mass $69 $77 PJM West $80 $82 REGION LAST AUG 5-YR AUG AVG Ercot-North $231 $96 Indiana $43 $59 Nepool Mass $48 $59 PJM West $50 $66 SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES PIPELINE TODAY 1-DAY AGO 2-DAY AGO Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu) $3.21 $3.17 $3.06 Heat Rate in PJM West 24,600 15,770 18,600

NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about 8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000.

Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less than 15 percent in PJM.

Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast.

It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity.

For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or for nuclear plant outages. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)