NEW YORK, July 26 Electricity prices in the eastern United States and Canada for Friday were mixed with power prices in ERCOT and New England flat to slightly higher, and prices in PJM and Indiana much lower as hot weather faded.

Power prices in PJM West lost 25 percent to $59 per megawatt hour on average while Indiana prices lost 31 percent to around $42 per MW/h, on average.

New England prices remained flat at around $51 per MW/h, on average.

ERCOT gained a couple of dollars to about $40 per MW/h, on average.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Wednesday and valid through Aug. 4, expects a 40 to 60 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across most of the United States, with the higher probability of heat in the central-western United States, normal temperatures in south Texas and Florida, and a 33 percent chance of below-normal temperatures along the West Coast.

All of the following data are for peak days.

REGION TODAY DAY AGO 2-DAYS AGO WK AGO YR AGO Ercot-North $37-43 $35-40 $32-37 $32 $69 Indiana $40-44 $55-64 $58-64 $91 $77 Nepool Mass $48-56 $46-55 $37-43 $130 $131 PJM West $55-63 $72-92 $45-55 $98 $135 REGION LAST JUL 5-YR JUL AVG Ercot-North $78 $67 Indiana $58 $59 Nepool Mass $69 $77 PJM West $80 $82 REGION LAST AUG 5-YR AUG AVG Ercot-North $231 $96 Indiana $43 $59 Nepool Mass $48 $59 PJM West $50 $66 SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES PIPELINE TODAY 1-DAY AGO 2-DAY AGO Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu) $3.19 $3.21 $3.17 Heat Rate in PJM West 18,500 24,600 15,770

NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about 8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000.

Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less than 15 percent in PJM.

Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast.

It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity.

For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or for nuclear plant outages. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)