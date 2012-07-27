NEW YORK, July 27 Electricity prices in the eastern United States and Canada for Monday delivery were mixed, with power prices in ERCOT sharply higher and prices in PJM lower.

Power prices in PJM West lost 26 percent to $43 per megawatt hour on average, while ERCOT prices gained 75 percent to $70 per MW/h on average.

Indiana prices gained just a couple of dollars on the day.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Thursday and valid through Aug. 5 expected a 33 to 70 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across most of the United States, with the higher probability of heat in the western United States, normal temperatures in Florida, and a 33 to 40 percent chance of below-normal temperatures along the West Coast.

All of the following data are for peak days.

REGION TODAY DAY AGO 2-DAYS AGO WK AGO YR AGO Ercot-North $63-74 $37-43 $35-40 $32 $69 Indiana $42-46 $40-44 $55-64 $91 $77 Nepool Mass --- $48-56 $46-55 $130 $131 PJM West $40-46 $55-63 $72-92 $98 $135 REGION LAST JUL 5-YR JUL AVG Ercot-North $78 $67 Indiana $58 $59 Nepool Mass $69 $77 PJM West $80 $82 REGION LAST AUG 5-YR AUG AVG Ercot-North $231 $96 Indiana $43 $59 Nepool Mass $48 $59 PJM West $50 $66 SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES PIPELINE TODAY 1-DAY AGO 2-DAY AGO Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu) $3.12 $3.19 $3.21 Heat Rate in PJM West 13,780 18,500 24,600

NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about 8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000.

Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less than 15 percent in PJM.

Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast.

It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity.

For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or for nuclear plant outages. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)