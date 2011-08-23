Aug 23 The world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings
dropped 1.9 percent to 1,259.57 tonnes Tuesday from 1284.40
tonnes on Monday.
On Aug. 8, SPDR Gold Trust registered its biggest one-day
gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent, as investors
flocked to seek refuge in bullion amid economic concerns
triggered by a debt downgrade of the United States.
The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29
last year.
