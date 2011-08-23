Strike by Berlin airports' staff forces flight cancellations, delays
BERLIN, Feb 8 German ground staff went on strike at Berlin's two airports on Wednesday, forcing the cancellation of 137 flights and delaying many more.
Aug 23 Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust , rose 1.4 percent to 9,896.8 tonnes on Tuesday from 9,763.5 tonnes on Monday.
For details of the ETF's silver holdings, click on: http:// us.ishares.com/product_info/fund/overview/SLV.html. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)
BERLIN, Feb 8 German ground staff went on strike at Berlin's two airports on Wednesday, forcing the cancellation of 137 flights and delaying many more.
PARIS, Feb 8 Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for members of his family.
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son