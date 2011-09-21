(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Gold fell about 1 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was rebalancing its bonds portfolio in favor of longer-dated debt, as widely expected by the market.

At 2:35 p.m. EDT (1835 GMT), spot gold XAU=, which tracks trades in bullion, was at $1,785.29 an ounce versus Tuesday's last registered trade of $1,803.25. It had fallen earlier to a session low of $1,784.94.

U.S. gold futures' benchmark December contract GCZ1 dipped below $1,785 an ounce after closing the official session at $1,808.10 versus Tuesday's settlement of $1,809.10.

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan)