PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-mth highs on political, economic uncertainty
* Political, economic worries boost safe-haven demand for bullion * Spot gold hit 3-mth high of $1,235.78 in previous session * SPDR Gold holdings up for fifth straight session (Adds comments, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R Feb 8 Gold on Wednesday held near three-month highs hit the session before, buoyed as political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe stoked safe-haven demand. Spot gold was largely flat at $1,233.06 per ounc