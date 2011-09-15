PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-month highs; political uncertainty provides support

* Spot gold may edge up to $1,249 - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise for 6th straight session * Spot gold hit 3-mth high of $1,244.67 in prev session * Silver, platinum off 3-month highs hit in prior session (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sethuraman N R Feb 9 Gold held near 3-month highs on Thursday as political risks from elections in Europe and worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies buoyed safe haven demand for the bullion. Spot gol