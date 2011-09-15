PRECIOUS-Strong U.S. data topples gold from three-month highs
* Strong U.S. data boosts dollar and bond yields * Record German trade surplus adds to political risk * SPDR Gold holdings rise for sixth straight session * Platinum touches three-month high (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 Gold slipped on Thursday from a three-month high in the previous session after robust U.S. economic data pointed to a stronger economy, increasing