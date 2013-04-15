BOSTON, April 15 Hedge fund manager John Burbank, a long-time investor in gold, said the recent sharp selloff in the precious metal came as a surprise to many investors as an some economic improvement and general decline in commodity prices took their toll.

The San Francisco-based manager called last week's decline an "unexpected event" that caught some hedge funds off guard because they were betting that inflation would rise at a time global central banks are sticking to easy monetary policy.