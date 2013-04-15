PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON, April 15 Hedge fund manager John Burbank, a long-time investor in gold, said the recent sharp selloff in the precious metal came as a surprise to many investors as an some economic improvement and general decline in commodity prices took their toll.
The San Francisco-based manager called last week's decline an "unexpected event" that caught some hedge funds off guard because they were betting that inflation would rise at a time global central banks are sticking to easy monetary policy.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)