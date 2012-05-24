* Gold breaks three-day decline
* Correlation tight with euro
* Philippines boosts gold reserves by 32 tonnes
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 24 Gold prices closed higher on
Thursday for the first time in four days but the precious metal
came off session highs, tracking the euro as it fell against
the U.S. dollar on mounting doubt about whether Greece will keep
the single currency.
U.S. gold's benchmark June futures settled about half
a percent higher at $1,557.50 an ounce, retracing gains that
took the contract as high as $1,577.70.
The fickle euro made trading volatile, with a band wider
than $26.
Investors were extra cautious ahead of a longer weekend in
the United States, which observes the Memorial Day holiday on
Monday. Analysts said this made trading more choppy as U.S. gold
traders changed positions taken earlier in the day as they
worried about what might happen with Greece between COMEX's
close on Friday and its reopening on Tuesday.
The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, was slightly higher late on Thursday at $1,558.25 an
ounce, well off the session peak of $1,577.50.
During the day's downdraft, the spot contract fell to as low
as $1,551.15 while June touched $1,551.
"Gold had a pretty good short-covering rally today but it
was extremely volatile because it followed whatever news that
were coming out of Europe on Greece," said George Gero,
vice-president at RBC Capital Markets Global Futures in New
York.
On COMEX, Gero said, trading was further complicated by the
imminent expiry of June as the market's benchmark and its
scheduled replacement by the August contract.
Confidence in the euro remained fragile as it hovered at
just above near two-year low against the dollar.
The euro initially rose against the dollar on Thursday after
data showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in May, weighed
down by recession in parts of Europe.
But the single currency retraced its gains after dire German
manufacturing and business climate data indicated that even
Europe's top economy wasn't immune from the region's crisis.
In gold's case, the precious metal got an early price lift
after International Monetary Fund data showed another rise in
central bank gold holdings in April, after the largest purchase
by the Philippines in more than four years.
Gold has been volatile since hitting 4-1/2 month lows last
week, as worries of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone
and concerns over other bloc members like Spain kept the euro
under heavy pressure.
The correlation of gold to the euro/dollar exchange rate
held close to its highest in a month, meaning that a move in the
euro was more likely to see an identical move in gold than as
recently as two weeks ago.
Silver tracked gold higher to rise about 2 percent to
above $28 ounce.
Spot platinum fell for a third session, shedding
nearly half a percent to $1,413.70 an ounce, bringing its the
week-on-week decline to 2.5 percent and the fall for the month
to 9.6 percent.
Platinum prices have fallen after data showing imports into
Switzerland, a major PGM clearing hub, at their lowest in over
four years in April, largely due to a steep decline in shipments
from top producer South Africa.
Palladium was down by 1.4 percent to $582.98 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by David
Gregorio)
Gregorio)