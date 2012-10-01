* Gold at Nov 2011 peak as hedge funds rush in for Q4
* Bullion's Q3 gain the best since second quarter 2010
* Price may hit $1,800 before profit-taking surfaces -
analysts
(Updates market activity, prices to U.S. session)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Gold rallied to a near one-year
high on Monday with traders and analysts citing both fund buying
and possible central bank demand as markets opened a new quarter
against the backdrop of a weak dollar.
The dollar retreated from its three-week high against a
basket of major currencies after a rise in U.S. manufacturing
activity prompted more risk taking.
The spot price of bullion peaked above the $1,790 an
ounce level last seen in November 2011.
Dealers said a flurry of fund-related buying led to nearly
4.0 million ounces of gold changing hands on the U.S. futures
market <0#GC:> in a matter of moments.
Some suspected that central banks were also in the market,
given the soft, long-term outlook for the dollar from stimulus
action planned for economic recovery.
"When the dust settles, I wouldn't be surprised at all if we
learn that central banks have been buying gold over the last
couple of weeks" said Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management
in Annapolis, Maryland.
"The central banks typically do not tell upfront if they're
buying gold, but they were in the market during the summer, as
we belatedly found out, and they could be keeping up with that
momentum now," said Day, whose firm manages about $200 million
in commodities, about a third of that in gold holdings.
Although demand for bullion fell 10 percent in the second
quarter versus the first, the decline was partly offset by an
acceleration in central bank buying, the World Gold Council said
in a report in August.
Bullion traded from below $1,530 an ounce to just above
$1,680 in the second quarter, with the spot price declining 4
percent from the previous quarter. In the third quarter, it
traded above $1,787, gaining nearly 11 percent.
In Monday's session, bullion peaked at $1,791.20, its
highest since Nov. 14 last year when it rose above $1,795.
U.S. gold futures' most-active contract, December,
rose to above $1,794, its highest since Feb. 29, when it crossed
$1,800. It settled up 0.5 percent at $1,783.30.
$1,800 GOLD?
Analysts said the futures market could take out the February
peak in the next few sessions if risk appetite remained strong
and the dollar weak.
This week holds a number of risk events for markets,
including the monthly report on U.S. unemployment on Friday and
a European Central Bank policy meeting. Monday's data showed
U.S. manufacturing expanded unexpectedly in September, for the
first time since May, as new orders and employment picked up.
Gold is also expected to take its cue from the euro, which
recovered from a three-week low against the dollar on Monday,
analysts said.
But the rally in the euro could fizzle with concerns running
high about when, and not if, Spain would request a bailout in
exchange for the ECB lowering its borrowing costs.
As such, gold prices could also be volatile.
"You might see a print above $1,800, but above there, you
will get the sellers coming in," said Robin Bhar, an analyst in
London for Societe Generale.
US JOBS COULD BE KEY
Some expected the market to move moderately until Friday's
release of September U.S. jobs data.
A Reuters poll shows economists expect 115,000 workers to
have been added to non-farm payrolls in September, following
August's 96,000-rise.
The U.S. Federal Reserve pledged last month to pump $40
billion in new cash into the financial system every month until
the economy generates enough jobs to lower the unemployment
rate. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated on Monday that the
central bank will keep a highly accommodative monetary pol i cy
for a considerable time after the economy recovers.
The Fed aside, the ECB and the central bank of China have
also rolled out stimulus measures over the past month.
Despite the inflationary impact from such action, few expect
a smooth rise in gold prices, especially if the dollar surges on
euro zone weakness.
"Overall, I still think one has to buy (gold) on dips," said
Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS Finance. "Investors that
missed the boat (at lower price levels) perhaps want to see if
we get to $1,800 before they get back in."
Gold priced in euros rose 0.2 percent on the day
to 1,380.61 euros an ounce, having touched a record high earlier
in the day at 1,386.38 euros. The euro price of gold has risen
by nearly 14 percent this year.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by
Leslie Gevirtz)