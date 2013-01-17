* South Africa supply concerns further underpin PGMs
* Platinum at 3-month top above $1,701/oz
* Palladium hits 16-month high above $702/oz
* Gold hovers around $1,691, back above 200-day MA
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Platinum jumped to a
three-month high on Thursday, passing the price of gold for the
second session in a row after upbeat U.S. economic data boosted
optimism about demand for industrial commodities such as
platinum, a vital material for automakers.
Palladium also rallied, hitting 16-month highs, as investors
in platinum group metals (PGMs) remained wary about supply
shortages after miner Amplats announced this week an
overhaul that could cut 400,000 ounces of platinum production in
a year.
The spot price of platinum hit a three-month high of
$1,701.50 and was up nearly 0.2 percent at $1,687.74 an ounce at
1830 GMT. Palladium was also up 0.2 percent at $722.81,
having matched a Sept. 2011 high of $727.
Bullion's spot price hovered at just above $1,689, up
0.6 percent. At their session lows, bullion and platinum were
almost at parity at around $1,666 an ounce, while at their peak,
the difference was $5 in platinum's favor.
"There is a significant chance of platinum moving back to a
normal type of premium of at least $100 (against gold)," INTL
Commodities CEO Jeff Rhodes said.
"Potential for further supply shocks in the PGMs does have
all the ingredients for an interesting few weeks in terms of
prices," Rhodes added.
The rally came as upbeat U.S. housing and jobs data
sparked a rise in U.S. stocks to five-year highs
and cut early losses in the dollar, boosting appetite for risk
assets, particularly industrial commodities such as PGMs. The
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which tracks 19
commodities, hit a 2-week high.
EXPLOSIVE DEMAND FOR PGMs
Platinum and palladium are integral for reducing toxic
emissions from cars.
Analysts say explosive growth in China's automobile
industry, and a November report from PGM specialist and refiner
Johnson Matthey forecasting the biggest palladium deficit in 12
years, had combined to create the unusual price action.
Some caution that the rally, driven largely by buying from
hedge funds and money managers, might have gone too far.
Thursday's run-up came in spite of news that miners at
Amplats, or Anglo American Platinum, had returned to
work after an illegal walkout to protest against the world's top
platinum producer's plan to cut 14,000 jobs, close two mines and
sell another.
Since the year began, platinum, which is also popular in
jewelry making, has already risen about 10 percent in price and
palladium about 8 percent. Thomson Reuters data shows the
Relative Strength Index for both metals at above 60, technically
putting them in overbought territory.
The U.S. EFTS Platinum Trust has also posted an
increase in its platinum holdings so far in January.
Many still think prices will push higher.
"The two markets are up nicely, but it's not like the move
has been parabolic. We do think PGMs have more to go," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist of Janney Montgomery
Scott, a broker-dealer which manages $54 billion in assets.
GOLD ABOVE 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE
Gold moved back above its 200-day moving average this week,
a key chart level, after falling below that level in early
January when minutes of a Federal Reserve policy meeting showed
concern about the scope of U.S. monetary easing.
"We are still in a period of trial, trying to rebuild the
confidence into the gold market," Saxo Bank vice president Ole
Hansen said. "We have not breached any critical levels yet to
the upside, which could signal that further strength could be
coming."
"While we still stay above the 200-day moving average around
$1,662, there is a lot of nervousness in the market," Hansen
said. "We've seen big swings at the start of January, we spent
the last week trying to recover from that."
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,691.14 an ounce,
while U.S. gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,692.30.
Spot silver rose 1.2 percent to $31.80.
Dealers said physical buying interest for gold has ebbed,
after a robust start to the year.
"What we did see in the gold dips was strong physical demand
across the Asian world, including Thailand and India, but since
(then), the physical market has definitely slowed," INTL's
Rhodes said.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
Grant McCool and David Gregorio)