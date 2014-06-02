* Gold falls for fifth session, hits lowest since Feb 3
* Investors eye stocks after new record on Wall Street
* ECB and more U.S. data awaited
* Silver recovers from 11-month low, remains below $19/oz
By Barani Krishnan and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 2 Gold prices edged lower
for a fifth day in a row on Monday, marking their longest losing
streak in seven months as investors stuck with equity markets
after U.S. stocks hit another record high.
Caution ahead of the latest European Central Bank policy
meeting and a rash of key U.S. data due this week also kept gold
bulls at bay.
The spot price of gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,243
an ounce by 4:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). The session bottom of
$1,240.69 marked a four-month low, with the previous level set
on Feb. 3.
U.S. gold futures' most-active August contract
settled down $2, or about 0.2 percent, at $1,244 an ounce.
On Wall Street, both the Dow Jones industrial average
and the S&P 500 hit intraday record highs and remained in
positive territory after a closely watched gauge of U.S.
manufacturing was corrected to show more strength than initially
indicated.
"There's a sort of growing sense that we don't really need
gold or alternative investments when stocks are doing so well,"
said Adrian Day, principal at Adrian Day Asset Management in
Annapolis, Maryland, which has $160 million in assets.
In Europe, the ECB is tipped to announce a package of policy
options after its meeting on Thursday, following heavy hints
that monetary policy will be loosened in a variety of ways to
support growth.
On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the official monthly
reading on the labor market in the world's largest economy, will
be released.
Both events will be closely watched by gold traders for
their impact on currencies and U.S. monetary policy.
PHYSICAL DEMAND SOFT
Physical demand for gold was also weak, with the falling
bullion price doing little to entice jewellery makers as well as
banks that stock gold for insurance.
In China, banks were adequately stocked with gold from last
year's record imports and were looking to sell inventories.
"On the physical side, the trade remained largely anaemic,
with few changes to near flat Shanghai Gold Exchange premiums to
(spot prices) last month," VTB Capital said in a note.
Adding to the bearish sentiment was a public holiday on
Monday for key gold markets in Hong Kong and China.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish wagers on
U.S. gold futures and options to the lowest in nearly four
months, weekly data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures and
Trading Commission on Friday showed.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $18.71 an ounce, after Friday's 11-month low of
$18.60. Spot platinum was down 0.9 percent at $1,431.24
an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.3 percent at
$829.80 an ounce.
