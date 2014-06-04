* Dollar jumps, adjusting to recent run-up in Treasury
yields
* Stocks steady as investors hit pause on other risk assets
By Barani Krishnan and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 4 Gold slipped on
Wednesday as investors fretted over the possibility of an
upcoming European Central Bank rate cut and uncertainties over
key U.S. jobs data due later this week.
The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen,
reflecting the recent jump in Treasury yields, and stocks
steadied as investors hit the pause button on other risk assets.
"The markets are really in suspended animation ahead of the
ECB meeting in particular and the subsequent U.S. employment
report," said Bill O'Neill, managing partner at LOGIC Advisors,
in Upper Saddle River, NJ.
"Across the precious metals complex, we had like 50 cent
moves through most of the day in palladium, platinum and gold."
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates, including
lowering the rate banks are charged for depositing funds with
the central bank to below zero, at Thursday's policy meeting.
On Friday, the United States will release its all-important
monthly non-farm payrolls for May. A Reuters survey of
economists forecast that U.S. employers probably added 218,000
new payrolls last month, a step down from April's robust 288,000
job gain, but still above average for the preceding six months.
At 4:00 p.m. ET, the spot price of gold was at $1,243.45 an
ounce versus late Tuesday's $1,244.20 in New York.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down 20
cents at $1,244.30.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.8 tonnes to 787.08
tonnes on Tuesday, reflecting slightly higher investor interest
in bullion.
While the inflow was supportive to sentiment in the near
term, the gold ETF's overall bullion holdings were still near
five-year lows, analysts noted.
"We expect steady net redemptions of ETF gold to become the
norm for at least the next 12 months, though the threat of
geo-political risk remains ever present," ANZ said in a note,
estimating a year-end price of $1,180 an ounce for bullion,
versus previous forecasts at $1,450 an ounce.
Asian physical demand for gold, which tends to provide a
floor for the shiny metal during bearish times, has also been
weak.
In other precious metals, the spot price of platinum
rose 0.6 percent to $1,432 an ounce after South Africa's newly
appointed mining minister said he hoped to resolve a five-month
long mine workers strike, which had been the longest and
costliest strike in the industry.
Spot palladium rose 0.2 percent to $834 an ounce.
Spot silver was flat at $18.76 an ounce.
