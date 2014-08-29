* Palladium rises above $900 on supply worries
* Russian palladium export to drop 2 pct this year - GFMS
* Gold down as dollar rises, S&P higher
* Coming up: U.S. construction spending Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 29 Palladium rose to a
13-1/2-year high on Friday on worries over uncertain supplies
from Russia, the world's largest producer of the metal, while
gold prices eased on a dollar rise and gains in U.S. equities.
Tensions rose after Ukraine called for full membership in
NATO, its strongest plea yet for Western military help after
accusing Russia of sending in armoured columns that have driven
back its forces in support of pro-Moscow rebels.
Supply of autocatalyst metal palladium from Russia is
expected to fall 2 percent this year, GFMS analysts said, but
the impact of potential sanctions over the Ukraine conflict is
likely to be minimal. Russia accounted for more than 40 percent
of supply last year.
Palladium prices rose 2.1 percent this week, despite a 5
percent weekly drop in the holdings in palladium exchange-traded
funds.
"Investors have stepped in on declines to bring prices right
back up so far this year, and there is also a geopolitical
element to the palladium market as well," said James Steel,
chief metals analyst at HSBC.
Spot palladium was up 1.3 percent at $909.55 an ounce
by 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT), while the NYMEX palladium contract
for December delivery settled up $11.45 at $909.55 an
ounce.
But big speculative long positions in U.S. palladium futures
and the sizable ETF outflow earlier this week suggested
investors could cut bullish bets, said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy at TD Securities.
Meanwhile, spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,286.35 an
ounce. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
settled down $3 an ounce at $1,287.40, with trading volume about
45 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
For the month, gold has posted a 0.3 percent gain on
lingering geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza,
recovering after briefly falling to a two-month low at $1,273.06
last week.
On Friday, the S&P 500 equities index edged up as the
latest in a string of positive economic reports pushed investors
to extend a rally that was briefly threatened by overseas
concerns.
The gold market largely ignored heightened tensions over
Ukraine, and Britain's raising of its international terrorism
threat level to the second-highest in response to possible
attacks being planned in Syria and Iraq.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6
percent at $19.44 an ounce, while spot platinum edged off
0.3 percent to $1,416.40 an ounce.
2:42 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1287.40 -3.00 -0.2 1284.10 1292.50 68,614
US Silver DEC 19.492 -0.117 -0.6 19.475 19.675 28,666
US Plat OCT 1424.70 -0.50 0.0 1422.10 1428.60 6,493
US Pall DEC 909.55 11.45 1.3 895.70 910.50 5,356
Gold 1286.35 -3.39 -0.3 1283.60 1291.30
Silver 19.440 -0.110 -0.6 19.430 19.620
Platinum 1416.40 -3.60 -0.3 1423.50 1426.00
Palladium 902.00 9.00 1.0 896.00 907.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 73,237 137,041 157,256 13.21 0.04
US Silver 33,345 57,523 53,029 16.74 0.36
US Platinum 7,517 8,919 11,736 12.83 -0.15
US Palladium 5,907 9,626 6,083 18.38 0.13
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing
by Keiron Henderson, David Goodman, Mark Potter, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Matthew Lewis)