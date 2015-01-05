(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Global shares fall on Greece, lower oil
* Chinese premiums at $7/oz over global benchmark
* Dollar index hits nine-year high
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 5 Gold rose more than 1
percent on Monday as equity markets worldwide fell on concerns
over the future of Greece in the euro zone and lower oil prices,
while the euro tumbled and buying from top consumer China picked
up ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,204.70 an
ounce in earlier trade and by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT) was up
1.3 percent at $1,204.30. Silver was up 2.8 percent at
$16.18 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures for delivery in February rose 1.5
to settle at $1,204.00 an ounce.
The metal was underpinned as European shares fell sharply
due to political uncertainty in Greece ahead of elections later
this month, while energy sector stocks led a broad selloff on
Wall Street as crude prices fell to 5-1/2-year lows.
"What's happening in the euro zone, particularly concerns
over a possible default by Greece ... is contributing to an
element of short-covering or indeed some safe-haven buying of
gold, particularly in euros," Mitsubishi Corp metals strategist
Jonathan Butler said. "That is probably helping offset the
strength in the dollar."
Gold in euro terms rose to its highest since
September 2013 at 1,007.47 euros an ounce. Gold's gains defied a
stronger dollar, which gained 0.4 percent against a basket of
major currencies and hit a nine-year high versus the euro on
prospects of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank.
"In the midst of that environment there's going to be a
larger need for safe-haven demand and alternative assets," said
David Meger, director of metals trading for High Ridge Futures
in Chicago, explaining that concern about Greece is causing
investors to move money from riskier assets to more conservative
assets.
Meanwhile, Chinese buying has picked up in recent weeks
ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when gold is bought for
gifts. Demand is likely to stay strong until the holiday in
February.
Demand from buyers in China was reflected in higher premiums
to London gold prices. Prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were
around $7 an ounce higher than the global benchmark. Premiums
were around $4-$5 last week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday will be picked
through for clues on the timing of interest rates hikes.
Among other precious metals, platinum was up 0.9
percent at $1,210.90 an ounce and palladium gained 0.7
percent to $792.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)