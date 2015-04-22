* U.S. home sales hit highest level in 18 months
* Dollar little changed vs basket of currencies
* Greece crisis in focus
By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 22 Gold fell to its
lowest level in more than a week on Wednesday, suffering its
sharpest single session loss in over six weeks after a report
showed strong U.S. home sales in March, raising expectations for
a June U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,186.63 an ounce
by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), after falling as low as $1,185.33,
the lowest level since April 14.
That represented gold's sharpest single-session loss since
March 6.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell $16.20 an
ounce to settle at $1,186.90.
Bullion extended losses after the National Association of
Realtors published an upbeat report showing that U.S. home
resales hit their highest level in 18 months in March, implying
the economy was gaining momentum.
This built expectations that the Fed may raise rates sooner
rather than later, said Howard Wen, precious metals analyst at
HSBC in New York.
"It's not as important as the payrolls report or inflation
data, but it nonetheless is another factor that drives prices,"
Wen said of the home sales report's impact on the gold market.
A hike in U.S. rates could reduce demand for gold, a
non-interest-paying asset.
The U.S. dollar reversed earlier losses against a basket of
currencies on the strong home sales data.
Investors were monitoring the situation in Greece, which is
quickly running out of cash. It pledged to its euro zone
partners in February that by the end of April it would agree
with creditors on a comprehensive list of reforms to get 7.2
billion euros remaining from its bailout.
But no package will be ready by Friday, when euro zone
ministers are to meet in Riga.
"The (gold) market is growing tired of watching the Greek
saga, while tensions in Yemen, an element of support to
safe-haven bids, seem to have eased," Saxo Bank senior manager
Ole Hansen said.
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it was ending air strikes
against Houthi rebels in Yemen.
In the physical market, top bullion consumer India
celebrated the gold-buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya on
Tuesday. Gold purchases started slowly, though Wen said they
picked up as the festival progressed.
Spot silver fell 1.3 percent to $15.77 an ounce.
Platinum lost 1.9 percent to $1,125.25 an ounce and
palladium fell 1.8 percent to $755 an ounce.
