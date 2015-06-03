* U.S. private employers add more jobs than forecast
* Greek creditors make offer to Athens
* Gold ETFS holdings at five-year lows
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 3 Gold fell to a
three-week low on Wednesday as data showed the U.S. private
sector added more jobs than expected in May and prospects
increased of a debt deal for Greece.
U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs, above the 165,000
in April and economists' estimate of a 200,000 gain.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,185.56 an ounce
by 2:56 p.m. EDT (1856 GMT) after falling more than 1 percent to
the lowest since May 11 at $1,179.43. U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled down $9.50 at $1,184.90.
Gold fell despite the U.S. dollar hitting its lowest against
the euro in over two weeks after the European Central
Bank kept monetary policy steady. European shares turned lower
but U.S. stocks extended gains, a source of pressure for gold
prices, after the Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed U.S.
economic activity expanded from early April to late May.
"The easing of tensions in the euro zone, with optimism
around a Greek deal and Draghi's comments, has lifted the stock
markets today, dampening interest for safer assets like gold,"
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.
"But a more decisive move for gold could come from the U.S.
data front on Friday."
Wednesday's jobs data is a precursor to the U.S. Labor
Department's nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which will be
monitored to gauge the strength of the economy and how it would
affect the Fed's interest-rate policy. Higher rates would reduce
demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
Investors watched Greece's debt situation after
international creditors signaled they were ready to compromise
to avert a default even as Athens warned it might skip an IMF
loan repayment due this week.
"You've got indecision on the Greek situation, potential
rate hike, (and) the market's probably trying to factor that
in," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage
RJO Futures in Chicago.
Sentiment towards the metal remained bearish, as shown by
outflows from gold exchange-traded funds, a sign investors are
not confident of any price gains.
Holdings in the top eight gold ETFs, funds
backed by physical metal, were at a five-year low as of Tuesday.
Spot platinum was down 0.9 percent at $1,098.75 an
ounce. It was still trading at its cheapest to gold since
January 2013, with a $90 discount.
Silver fell 1.6 percent to $16.48 an ounce, having
hit a three-week low of $16.35, while palladium lost 1.3
percent to $756.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy and James Dalgleish)