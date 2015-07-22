* Gold prices slide to weakest since March 2010
* Biggest gold ETF holdings hit lowest since 2008
* Platinum, palladium hold near multi-year lows
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 Gold fell more than 1
percent to a five-year low on Wednesday as a bounce in the
dollar fueled downside momentum, with investors continuing to
pull away from the metal after its dramatic slide earlier this
week.
A looming increase in U.S. interest rates, the first in
nearly a decade, has diminished gold's appeal to investors,
encouraging more sellers in the market after Monday's 3 percent
rout, the biggest one-day drop since September 2013.
Holdings in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, fell for a fourth day on Tuesday
by another 4.8 tonnes, the least since 2008. Its reserves have
nearly halved from their 2012 peak.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,092.40 an ounce
at 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT), after touching a five-year low at
$1,086.90. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled
down $12 an ounce at $1,091.50.
Gold's decline on Wednesday picked up momentum after the
dollar moved into positive territory against a basket of
currencies.
"We have a lot of pockets of weakness currently in the gold
market, and that is what is feeding the bearish sentiment we
see," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
"The money managers are net short and that is relatively
rare."
On Monday, a large selloff came on the back of huge volumes
traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange after investors dumped more
than $500 million of bullion in New York in four seconds during
early Asian trading hours.
That sparked a slide through key chart levels, triggering
stop-loss orders that added to momentum. From a technical
perspective, gold remains under pressure.
"Our next price target is seen at $1,044, the 2010 low,
followed by $1,006, the late 2009 high," technical analysts at
ScotiaMocatta said in a note.
"Only a close back above $1,133 will stabilize the metal."
The gold rout has spurred a buying spree of bullion coins in
the United States, dealers said; government data showed July
sales at their highest in more than two years.
"Investors will likely liquidate gold positions when U.S.
dollar and U.S. rates go up in an environment where inflation
expectations remain muted and investor sentiment is
constructive," said ABN Ambro analyst Georgette Boele in a note.
Spot platinum was down 0.2 percent at $975.50 an
ounce, while palladium was down 0.1 percent at $625, both
trading near multi-year lows. Silver was down 0.6 percent
at $14.74 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing
by Dale Hudson and Susan Thomas)