* Gold traders await U.S. data this week for cues

* VW emissions scandal further weighs on platinum (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline)

By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 Gold had its worst session in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday, extending Friday's losses ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the week that could boost bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Spot gold fell 1.5 percent to a session low of $1,127.70 an ounce, its biggest fall since Sept 9, and was trading down 1.1 percent at $1,132.53 by 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT).

Prices extended Friday's declines made after Fed chair Janet Yellen said she expected to begin raising rates later in 2015.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down 1.2 percent at $1,131.70 per ounce.

"There's just not enough money flow into the market," said Bill O'Neill, co-founders of commodities investment firm Logic Advisors in New Jersey, noting that given the declines in equities and across commodities on a "flight to safety" day, the lack of interest in gold did not bode well for the market.

O'Neill added that last Friday's U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showing an increase in speculators' bullish bets on gold in the week ended Sept 22, limiting traders' expectations for gold's upside.

Several Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week, keeping the focus on U.S. monetary policy. Traders will also be closely monitoring economic data, including non-farm payrolls due on Friday, to gauge the strength of the economy.

Non-interest-paying gold has lost about 3 percent this year on fears that demand could take a hit in a higher interest rate environment.

Data on Friday supported the view that the Fed could begin raising rates over the next months. U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 3.9-percent annual pace in the second quarter, up from the 3.7 percent reported last month.

"Interest around $1,141 should continue to support gold over the short-term, while $1,155 will provide resistance," MKS Group said in a note.

Platinum fell more than 3 percent, touching a 6-1/2 year low of $914.25 an ounce and was trading down 3 percent at $915.74 an ounce on Monday afternoon.

It posted its biggest weekly drop since July last week on fears the Volkswagen emissions scandal could dent demand for diesel cars, in which it is used in catalysts.

Palladium fell 2.3 percent to $645.75 an ounce, following a near 10 percent jump last week, its biggest weekly gain since December 2011. Silver fell 3.5 percent to $14.55 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)