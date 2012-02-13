* Gold tracks euro as investors fret over Greece deal

* Technical selling pressures, bullion fails to clear resistance

* Platinum rises back toward 3-month high (Rewrites, updates comment, prices, adds double dateline, byline)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 13 Gold prices edged up on Monday, as technical selling and euro's diminishing gains offset early gains based on economic optimism after Greece secured an international bailout package.

Bullion followed the euro, which initially gained on hopes a new Greek parliament deal on strict financial reforms will be enough to secure critical bailout funds.

Gold and the euro, however, both pared gains later as markets focused on a key Wednesday meeting in which euro zone finance ministers had to agree to the 130 billion euro bailout.

The metal's rally also began to fizzle when it could not rise above the previous session's high at above $1,730 an ounce. Last week, gold also encountered heavy technical selling at around $1,750 an ounce, the highs in early December.

"It is all technical. We traded up to $1,734 an ounce and failed," said Jonathan Jossen, COMEX gold option floor trader.

Jossen said that the metal needed to close key support at $1,721 an ounce or risk a drop to the $1,700 level.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,725.09 an ounce by 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT), having earlier rose as high as $1,733.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $2.20 an ounce at $1727.50.

The euro inched up in light volume after giving up early gains. Analysts said further hurdles ahead could keep gains short-lived.

"While the Greek parliament has ratified the austerity measures, some uncertainty still remains, for instance regarding the demand for a clear commitment that all the members of the coalition government stick to the agreement," said Anne-Laure Tremblay, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

Although gold prices have rallied more than 10 percent this year, they have tended to react negatively in the short term to signs of more stress in the euro zone, tracking the losses in the euro and stocks.

Gold has made significant gains this year on the back of loose monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere, which cuts the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

MONEY MANAGERS RAISE NET LONGS

Money managers in gold and silver futures and options raised their net long position to a near six-month high last week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Commerzbank said in a note that the bullish fund position in gold futures gave rise to a potential for correction should the optimism of financial investors abate.

Silver was up 0.6 percent at $33.75 an ounce. Spot platinum was up 0.5 percent at $1,648.50 an ounce, while spot palladium edged down 0.4 percent at $697.50 an ounce.

Platinum rose as high as $1,665 in earlier trade, just a few dollars short of a three-month high it reached last week.

It has been supported by concerns about supply from South Africa, source of three-quarters of the world's platinum.

Platinum's consequent outperformance has cut its discount to gold to around $70 an ounce from around $230 in January.

RBS analysts said in a note that gold is expected once again trade at an average discount of $50 an ounce to platinum in the fourth quarter of 2012. Prices at 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1727.50 2.20 0.1% 10.3% US silver 33.750 0.146 0.4% 20.9% US platinum 1653.90 -5.90 -0.4% 18.2% US palladium 699.85 -3.20 -0.5% 6.7% Gold 1725.09 5.70 0.3% 10.3% Silver 33.75 0.19 0.6% 21.9% Platinum 1648.50 8.50 0.5% 18.3% Palladium 697.50 -2.47 -0.4% 6.9% Gold Fix 1720.00 -7.00 -0.4% 9.2% Silver Fix 33.84 29.00 0.9% 20.1% Platinum Fix 1663.00 0.00 0.0% 20.4% Palladium Fix 702.00 1.00 0.1% 10.4% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)