* Gold tracks euro as investors fret over Greece deal
* Technical selling pressures, bullion fails to clear
resistance
* Platinum rises back toward 3-month high
(Rewrites, updates comment, prices, adds double dateline,
byline)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 13 Gold prices edged
up on Monday, as technical selling and euro's diminishing gains
offset early gains based on economic optimism after Greece
secured an international bailout package.
Bullion followed the euro, which initially gained on hopes a
new Greek parliament deal on strict financial reforms will be
enough to secure critical bailout funds.
Gold and the euro, however, both pared gains later as
markets focused on a key Wednesday meeting in which euro zone
finance ministers had to agree to the 130 billion euro bailout.
The metal's rally also began to fizzle when it could not
rise above the previous session's high at above $1,730 an ounce.
Last week, gold also encountered heavy technical selling at
around $1,750 an ounce, the highs in early December.
"It is all technical. We traded up to $1,734 an ounce and
failed," said Jonathan Jossen, COMEX gold option floor trader.
Jossen said that the metal needed to close key support at
$1,721 an ounce or risk a drop to the $1,700 level.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,725.09 an ounce
by 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT), having earlier rose as high as
$1,733.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $2.20 an
ounce at $1727.50.
The euro inched up in light volume after giving up early
gains. Analysts said further hurdles ahead could keep gains
short-lived.
"While the Greek parliament has ratified the austerity
measures, some uncertainty still remains, for instance regarding
the demand for a clear commitment that all the members of the
coalition government stick to the agreement," said Anne-Laure
Tremblay, an analyst at BNP Paribas.
Although gold prices have rallied more than 10 percent this
year, they have tended to react negatively in the short term to
signs of more stress in the euro zone, tracking the losses in
the euro and stocks.
Gold has made significant gains this year on the back of
loose monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere, which
cuts the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.
MONEY MANAGERS RAISE NET LONGS
Money managers in gold and silver futures and options raised
their net long position to a near six-month high last week, data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
Commerzbank said in a note that the bullish fund position in
gold futures gave rise to a potential for correction should the
optimism of financial investors abate.
Silver was up 0.6 percent at $33.75 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.5 percent at $1,648.50 an ounce, while
spot palladium edged down 0.4 percent at $697.50 an
ounce.
Platinum rose as high as $1,665 in earlier trade, just a few
dollars short of a three-month high it reached last week.
It has been supported by concerns about supply from South
Africa, source of three-quarters of the world's platinum.
Platinum's consequent outperformance has cut its discount to
gold to around $70 an ounce from around $230 in January.
RBS analysts said in a note that gold is expected once again
trade at an average discount of $50 an ounce to platinum in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
Prices at 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1727.50 2.20 0.1% 10.3%
US silver 33.750 0.146 0.4% 20.9%
US platinum 1653.90 -5.90 -0.4% 18.2%
US palladium 699.85 -3.20 -0.5% 6.7%
Gold 1725.09 5.70 0.3% 10.3%
Silver 33.75 0.19 0.6% 21.9%
Platinum 1648.50 8.50 0.5% 18.3%
Palladium 697.50 -2.47 -0.4% 6.9%
Gold Fix 1720.00 -7.00 -0.4% 9.2%
Silver Fix 33.84 29.00 0.9% 20.1%
Platinum Fix 1663.00 0.00 0.0% 20.4%
Palladium Fix 702.00 1.00 0.1% 10.4%
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)