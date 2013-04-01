(Repeats, fixes format of headline)
* US factory activity growth slowest in three months
* Trading range narrow, volume light on Easter Monday
holiday
* Silver's drop sends market to bear territory from Oct high
* Coming Up: U.S. factory orders, auto sales Tuesday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, April 1 Gold rose on Monday in light
holiday trade, after a lackluster U.S. manufacturing report
stirred economic worries ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report
later this week.
Silver fell nearly 1 percent. The metal, which tends to be
more volatile and speculative than gold, has fallen enough from
the high it set in October to be in a bear market.
Bullion buying increased after the Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) report showed U.S. factory activity grew in
March at the slowest rate in three months. That was slower than
expected, suggesting the economy lost momentum.
"The ISM report suggested that there were not as much
economic activities as many had expected. Also, if Friday's
nonfarm payroll comes out less than expected, that would be a
good shaker to confidence and a boost to the gold market," said
Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of BullionVault.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,598.60 by 3:31 p.m.
EDT (1931 GMT). The metal lost around 4.5 percent in the first
quarter as the tone in the global economy improved.
The metal traded in a narrow $6 range with low volume as
most financial markets in Europe including London are shut for
the Easter Monday holiday.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $5.20
at $1,600 an ounce, with trading volume at around 60,000 lots,
on track to be the lowest level since late December, preliminary
Reuters data showed. Monday's turnover was also 70 percent below
its 30-day average.
"We expect prices to remain range-bound finding support from
the physical market and central bank buying on the downside in
the near term, but gold still misses a catalyst for significant
upward momentum," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist
at Barclays Capital.
SILVER BEAR, US PAYROLLS EYED
The gold market could take a cue from Friday's Labor
Department snapshot of the U.S. job market, also an important
gauge for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Economists
forecast U.S. nonfarm payrolls to increase 200,000 in March
after February's impressive 236,000 gain.
In the physical market, Turkish gold imports rose to 18.26
tonnes in March from 17.34 tonnes a month earlier, according to
data released by the Istanbul Gold Exchange on Monday.
Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.9
percent to $28.06 an ounce, tracking a drop in copper.
Silver, which surged to a record high near $50 in April 2011
and had only plummeted two weeks later, sometimes moves with
base metals due to its heavy uses by industries.
The metal is now 20 percent below an intraday high of $35.36
reached on Oct 1, 2012, the official definition of a bear
market.
Among platinum group metals, platinum rose 1.7
percent to $1,591.74 an ounce, while palladium climbed
1.2 percent to $778.97.
3:31 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1600.00 5.20 0.3 1594.80 1600.50 678
US Silver MAY 27.944 -0.379 -1.3 27.810 28.360 31,620
US Plat APR 1596.40 25.20 1.6 1568.70 1601.30 87
US Pall JUN 783.95 15.70 2.0 767.50 784.80 2,184
Gold 1598.60 2.43 0.2 1595.63 1600.81
Silver 28.060 -0.260 -0.9 27.900 28.380
Platinum 1591.74 26.24 1.7 1569.50 1597.24
Palladium 778.97 9.47 1.2 769.50 781.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 60,123 211,817 172,537 13.28 0.47
US Silver 37,689 57,980 52,042 18.5 -0.27
US Platinum 6,911 16,866 11,784 14.12 0.04
US Palladium 2,215 7,355 5,189
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)