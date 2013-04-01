(Repeats, fixes format of headline) * US factory activity growth slowest in three months * Trading range narrow, volume light on Easter Monday holiday * Silver's drop sends market to bear territory from Oct high * Coming Up: U.S. factory orders, auto sales Tuesday By Frank Tang NEW YORK, April 1 Gold rose on Monday in light holiday trade, after a lackluster U.S. manufacturing report stirred economic worries ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report later this week. Silver fell nearly 1 percent. The metal, which tends to be more volatile and speculative than gold, has fallen enough from the high it set in October to be in a bear market. Bullion buying increased after the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) report showed U.S. factory activity grew in March at the slowest rate in three months. That was slower than expected, suggesting the economy lost momentum. "The ISM report suggested that there were not as much economic activities as many had expected. Also, if Friday's nonfarm payroll comes out less than expected, that would be a good shaker to confidence and a boost to the gold market," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of BullionVault. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,598.60 by 3:31 p.m. EDT (1931 GMT). The metal lost around 4.5 percent in the first quarter as the tone in the global economy improved. The metal traded in a narrow $6 range with low volume as most financial markets in Europe including London are shut for the Easter Monday holiday. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $5.20 at $1,600 an ounce, with trading volume at around 60,000 lots, on track to be the lowest level since late December, preliminary Reuters data showed. Monday's turnover was also 70 percent below its 30-day average. "We expect prices to remain range-bound finding support from the physical market and central bank buying on the downside in the near term, but gold still misses a catalyst for significant upward momentum," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist at Barclays Capital. SILVER BEAR, US PAYROLLS EYED The gold market could take a cue from Friday's Labor Department snapshot of the U.S. job market, also an important gauge for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Economists forecast U.S. nonfarm payrolls to increase 200,000 in March after February's impressive 236,000 gain. In the physical market, Turkish gold imports rose to 18.26 tonnes in March from 17.34 tonnes a month earlier, according to data released by the Istanbul Gold Exchange on Monday. Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.9 percent to $28.06 an ounce, tracking a drop in copper. Silver, which surged to a record high near $50 in April 2011 and had only plummeted two weeks later, sometimes moves with base metals due to its heavy uses by industries. The metal is now 20 percent below an intraday high of $35.36 reached on Oct 1, 2012, the official definition of a bear market. Among platinum group metals, platinum rose 1.7 percent to $1,591.74 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $778.97. 3:31 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1600.00 5.20 0.3 1594.80 1600.50 678 US Silver MAY 27.944 -0.379 -1.3 27.810 28.360 31,620 US Plat APR 1596.40 25.20 1.6 1568.70 1601.30 87 US Pall JUN 783.95 15.70 2.0 767.50 784.80 2,184 Gold 1598.60 2.43 0.2 1595.63 1600.81 Silver 28.060 -0.260 -0.9 27.900 28.380 Platinum 1591.74 26.24 1.7 1569.50 1597.24 Palladium 778.97 9.47 1.2 769.50 781.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 60,123 211,817 172,537 13.28 0.47 US Silver 37,689 57,980 52,042 18.5 -0.27 US Platinum 6,911 16,866 11,784 14.12 0.04 US Palladium 2,215 7,355 5,189 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)