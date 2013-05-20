* Silver hits Sept 2010 low before rebounding
* Gold shoots up from 1-month low and 7 days of losses
* Investors await Fed chairman's testimony on Wednesday
(Updates with late prices, post-settlement trades)
By Barani Krishnan and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 20 Gold and silver prices
gained nearly 3 percent on Monday after a roller-coaster session
that opened with a gut-wrenching dive in silver to its lowest in
2-1/2 years before an abrupt midday turnaround.
After trading lower through most of the day, gold suddenly
lurched more than $10 an ounce higher around noon U.S. time,
with traders citing a wave of pent-up short-covering after seven
consecutive days of losses. Also, COMEX silver futures had
plunged more than 9 percent after a big sell order at the open,
triggering technical buy signals, they said.
The spot price of gold, which early in the day
threatened to test a 1-1/2-year low touched last month, was up
$36 an ounce or 2.6 percent by 2010 GMT, snapping a
seven-session losing streak.
Silver's most-active contract on COMEX, July, rose
2.3 percent to $22.86 an ounce in post-settlement trade, after
closing the official session 1 percent higher at $22.582. That
marked a sharp reversal for a market that just hours earlier
fell to a September 2010 low of $20.25.
The whipsaw session jolted traders and may signal new
support for battered precious metals markets.
"A whole load of short-covering came in this morning as
people got unnerved looking at the way some of the precious
charts had tanked," said Adrian Day at Adrian Day Asset
Management in Annapolis, Maryland.
"I'm a buyer at these levels," said Day, whose firm manages
about $200 million in commodities, about a third of that in gold
holdings.
Notwithstanding the rebound on the day, gold is down 17
percent for this year while silver has lost 25 percent as money
rotated out of precious metals into equities and the U.S. dollar
amid an improving outlook for the U.S. and global economies.
Hedge funds and other major speculators in commodities
pulled $1.4 billion from the U.S. gold futures market in the
week to May 14, Reuters calculations of data released by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
The case for buying gold as an inflation hedge has also been
weakened by speculation lately that the Federal Reserve may end
sooner rather than later its ultra-low interest rates and
bond-buying programs to stimulate the U.S. economy.
The market will now focus on congressional testimony on the
U.S. economy by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and
minutes of the U.S. central bank's April meeting, due later in
the week.
Gold-backed exchange-traded funds have, in particular, seen
massive outflows in recent months, although silver holdings have
held up relatively better.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, hit their lowest in four years
on Friday, declining 3 tonnes to 1,038.41 tonnes.
"The next leg for gold is still lower, and $1,200 is our
target in the next few weeks," BofA Merrill Lynch analyst
Michael Widmer said.
AWAITING SILVER'S NEXT MOVE LOWER
Analysts had said it was only a matter of time before silver
would give way, citing flagging industrial demand.
"I'm waiting for the next big wave down in silver that would
take the market into the teens," Frank McGhee, chief precious
metals trader at Chicago's Integrated Brokerage Services, said,
referring to silver futures breaking below $20 an ounce.
Holdings of the largest silver ETF, the iShares Silver Trust
, fell 187.7 tonnes last week to 10,253 tonnes, hitting
their lowest level since mid-January.
In Monday's session, more than 3,000 lots of silver were
sold in just 20 minutes of early Asian trading, Reuters data
showed.
Yuichi Ikemizu, a branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo,
said an unidentified investor sold off a big chunk of silver
holdings on Monday morning.
The gold-silver ratio is at its highest level since
September 2010, with an ounce of gold currently buying 63 ounces
of silver. That is twice as much as in April 2011, when silver
was trading considerably higher.
"The latest move lower has been to some extent technical,
but silver was the underperformer among precious metals during
the mid-April fall," Citigroup metals strategist David Wilson
said.
"The metal had found some support from steady ETFs
investment, but this has now started to come lower, showing that
the retail sector is also becoming more bearish as well as
professional investors."
In other precious metals, platinum was up 2.6 percent
at above $1,487 an ounce, recovering from a three-week low of
around $1,426 earlier in the session. Palladium rose 1.4
percent to above $746 an ounce from a lower start at $736.97.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio
Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Leff, Grant McCool and
Dale Hudson)