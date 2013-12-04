* Bullion posts biggest daily rise in more than a month * Funds buy back new shorts after drop to 5-month low * New buying by commodity funds in new fiscal year seen * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 4 The price of gold rose nearly 2 percent for its biggest one-day gain in over a month on Wednesday, as heavy short-covering and new fund buying more than offset concerns the Federal Reserve may soon exit its bullion-boosting asset purchase scheme. After sinking 1 percent to a five-month low earlier in the session, bullion jumped $25 around midday in New York and briefly broke above $1,250 an ounce despite a better-than-expected U.S. ADP private-sector job report. Silver gained around 3.5 percent and platinum group metals also rose sharply. "We suspect the combination of short covering and light macro hedge fund buying may have helped lift the bullion market into positive territory after the ADP report," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC. More than 32,000 contracts changed hands in a 40-minute period between 12:10-12:50 about a fifth of Thursday's turnover, Reuters data showed. The dollar came under pressure but the drop was less dramatic than bullion, while equities remained relatively calm. Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,243.19 an ounce by 4:16 p.m. EST (2116 GMT), having pierced its 14-day moving average and traded as high as $1,250.30. Earlier in the session, gold fell to $1,211.44 an ounce, a five-month low. The private-sector job data had opened the door wider for the Fed to start trimming its bond purchases within the next few months, analysts said. U.S. gold futures settled up $26.40 at $1,247.20 an ounce, with trading volume slightly above its 30-day average at 175,500 lots, preliminary Reuters data shows. "It's a new fiscal year for commodities funds, which are getting into the market in a very oversold market condition," said Jonathan Jossen, Comex gold options floor trader. Most commodities funds start their fiscal year on Dec. 1. The metal has hit a fresh five-month low in every session this week on worries that a better economic outlook will allow the Fed to slow the pace of its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as December, traders said. Traders were focusing on Thursday's U.S. gross domestic product and Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18. Among other precious metals, silver outperformed gold's gain, rising 3.6 percent to $19.80 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.1 percent at $1,369 an ounce, and palladium increased 1.6 percent to $725.25 an ounce. 3:14 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1247.20 26.40 2.2 1210.80 1251.50 172,245 US Silver MAR 19.830 0.765 4.0 18.890 19.890 51,261 US Plat JAN 1376.00 20.20 1.5 1346.00 1378.20 11,416 US Pall MAR 729.25 14.45 2.0 713.20 732.50 3,782 Gold 1246.36 22.85 1.9 1212.20 1250.30 Silver 19.800 0.680 3.6 18.920 19.870 Platinum 1369.00 14.75 1.1 1351.25 1377.50 Palladium 725.25 11.75 1.6 713.60 729.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 180,178 175,443 187,943 20.27 0.15 US Silver 55,935 60,117 57,552 29.83 1.45 US Platinum 12,770 9,774 12,509 16.12 -0.25 US Palladium 4,081 8,346 5,959 19.97 -0.79