* Fed's Dec. minutes show support for gradual end to
stimulus
* ADP jobs data beats forecasts, suggests economic growth
* Rebalancing of commodity indexes to add $1 bln gold buying
* Coming up: U.S. weekly initial jobless claims Thursday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 8 Gold prices fell for a
second consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by upbeat
U.S. private-sector jobs data and minutes from the Federal
Reserve's December meeting that showed the central bank was set
to wind down its bond purchases at a steady pace.
Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed many members of the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming
the asset purchases, and most wanted to stress that further
reductions were not on a preset course.
The U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive
bond-buying program by $10 billion to $75 billion per month and
an improving U.S. economic outlook will continue to pressure the
metal, traders said.
"Unless there is a significant reduction in jobs, the
expectation that the Fed will continue to repeal its bond-buying
program remains the main focal point of the market, and that's
why gold is under pressure," said David Meger, director of
metals trading at Chicago futures brokerage Vision Financial
Markets.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,226.76 an ounce
by 3:12 p.m. EST (2012 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
down $4.10 an ounce at $1,225.50, with trading volume about 5
percent below the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Bullion fell after the ADP National Employment Report showed
U.S. private employers added a bigger-than-expected 238,000 jobs
in December, the strongest increase in 13 months.
"The trend for much of the rest of the year is likely to be
negative for gold as the positive trend of global economic
growth reduces investor fears and eases overall demand relative
to cyclical investments," said Robert Haworth, senior investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Private Client
Reserve.
Gold was still up almost 2 percent in 2014 on equities
losses and fund buying related to index rebalancing after it
lost 28 percent last year for its biggest annual loss in 32
years.
INDEX REBALANCING
The yellow metal will see more than $1 billion in fresh
buying from the annual rebalancing of the world's two largest
commodity indexes beginning Wednesday, a spokesperson for the
Standard & Poors Goldman Sachs Commodity Index and
the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index.
Traders will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls and trade
numbers on Friday. Non-farm payrolls are seen as a crucial
indicator of the U.S. monetary policy outlook, given the Fed has
explicitly said it will await an improvement in the jobs market
before it accelerates stimulus tapering.
Among other precious metals, silver underperformed,
falling 1.5 percent to $19.57 an ounce. Platinum edged
down 26 cents at $1,410.49 an ounce, while palladium was
down 0.7 percent at $733.47 an ounce.
3:12 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1225.50 -4.10 -0.3 1217.70 1231.80 145,646
US Silver MAR 19.539 -0.248 -1.3 19.310 19.865 41,976
US Plat APR 1414.20 -1.20 -0.1 1403.80 1416.40 7,307
US Pall MAR 738.30 -3.40 -0.5 733.70 743.75 3,128
Gold 1226.76 -4.73 -0.4 1219.25 1232.45
Silver 19.570 -0.290 -1.5 19.330 19.870
Platinum 1410.49 -0.26 0.0 1407.50 1414.50
Palladium 733.47 -5.03 -0.7 736.25 741.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 176,632 124,057 186,938 19.97 0.15
US Silver 45,643 36,479 57,382 27.29 0.71
US Platinum 7,371 14,368 13,028 18.78 -0.78
US Palladium 3,185 3,133 5,857 18.35 -1.60
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Pravin Char, Jane Baird, Marguerita Choy and Meredith
Mazzilli)