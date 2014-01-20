* Gold has had four straight weeks of gains
* SPDR holdings rise for first time in a month
* Platinum miner strike likely in S. Africa this week
(Updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Clara Denina and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Jan 20 Gold steadied on Monday after
touching its highest level in nearly six weeks with a lower
dollar and a dip in equities boosting investor confidence in the
yellow metal.
Platinum prices rose to their highest in nearly three months
after the main trade union for South African platinum miners
said workers at the world's top three producers would go on
strike this week.
Spot gold was close to flat at $1,253.19 an ounce at
3:31 p.m. EST (2031 GMT), after hitting its highest level since
mid December at $1,259.85 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures
for February delivery were up $2.50 at $1,254.40 an
ounce.
European shares edged lower, retreating from 5-1/2-year
highs, while the dollar fell 0.2 percent versus a basket of
major currencies. Liquidity was thin, with U.S. markets
closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Since the start of the year there has been a slight change
in attitude towards gold and you can see that with the CFTC
(Commodity Futures Trading Commission) positioning or a sharp
slowdown in ETF (exchange-traded fund) outflows over the past
month," Citi analyst David Wilson said.
"That's because the U.S. Fed tapering has been priced in by
now ... but we are not seeing prices gaining much from here in
the first half of the year."
Gold, often seen as an alternative investment, has posted
four straight weeks of gains, adding about 4 percent to its
value.
This followed a 28 percent plunge in 2013, after a 12-year
rally, on optimism about a global economic recovery and as the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to reduce its monetary
stimulus by $10 billion a month to $75 billion from January.
As a gauge of investor sentiment, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday that hedge funds and
money managers raised their bullish bets on gold and silver
futures and options for a third week amid a decline in equities.
"The speculative data last week was quite interesting
because both longs and shorts rose, indicating that the market
is still very much confused on where to go next," Saxo Bank
senior manager Ole Hansen said.
"It is not a sudden shift to one side of the equation, and
until we see that, there is going to be quite a significant
hurdle to break through current levels."
SPDR INCREASE
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF, rose 7.49 tonnes to 797.05 tonnes on Friday,
the first increase in a month.
Due to the recent rally in gold prices, Chinese gold demand,
which has been robust ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the
end of the month, has come off slightly as seen in premiums and
volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.
Platinum prices rose after South Africa's Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union announced plans to strike on
Thursday and said it would send notice to platinum and gold
miners on Monday.
Spot platinum rose to its highest level since Oct. 31
at $1,469.50 an ounce, before retreating to trade last at
$1461.90 an ounce. Palladium was down 0.2 percent at
$745.40 an ounce.
Spot silver was at $20.26 an ounce, close to flat on
the day.
(Editing by David Evans, Dale Hudson and Peter Galloway)