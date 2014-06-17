(Recasts with U.S. trading session; adds new byline, NEW YORK
to dateline)
* Dollar jumps on U.S. CPI, gold backs away from 3-week high
* Focus on Fed policy meeting which ends Wednesday
By Barani Krishnan and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 17
Tuesday, backing away from the previous session's three-week
highs as a stronger dollar and possible thawing of Middle
East-West tensions quelled appetite for safe-haven assets.
A higher reading for consumer prices in the United States
did not aid sentiment for gold as it did for the dollar, which
rose on the view that the Federal Reserve was headed for more
monetary tightening, traders said.
There was no rush to hedge in the precious metal either
after weaker U.S. home construction numbers for May indicated a
softer economy in general.
With less immediate concern over the situation in the Middle
East, attention turned to the start of the Fed's two-day policy
meeting, where it is expected to further taper U.S. bond
purchases. The central bank will issue a statement on Wednesday
on the outcome of the meeting.
"I think there was an expectation in the gold market that at
some point in spring or early summer, the Fed would have slowed
their monetary tapering," said Adrian Day, chief executive at
the Annapolis, Maryland-based Adrian Day Asset Management.
"But surprisingly, they've consistently cut $10 billion each
of the last four times they've met, and that's a sign to some
that we might even have an earlier rate hike than thought."
By 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), the spot price of gold
was down $1.00 at $1,270.29 after touching a near one-week low
at $1,258.85.
U.S. gold futures' most-active contract slipped
$4.80 to $1,270.50 an ounce.
Gold hit a three-week high of $1,284.85 on Monday, reacting
to violence in Iraq. Scores of Iraqis were killed on Tuesday
during a battle for the provincial capital of Baquba as an
uprising by Sunni insurgents continued to threaten the
disintegration of Iraq. Even so, tensions between the West and
Iran appeared to thaw as the Tehran discussed the Iraqi crisis
with the U.S. and also aimed to end a decade-old nuclear dispute
with the West
"Today is a example of how gold does knee jerk rallies on
news like Iraq, but is just unable to hold on those rallies,"
said Bill O'Neill at LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New
Jersey. "We're having higher inflationary trends but the market
is still leaning on the defensive."
The Consumer Price Index, the broadest inflation gauge in
the United States, rose 0.4 percent in May for its biggest
increase in more than a year.
U.S. housing starts for May came in 6.5 percent lower.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent at $19.66 an ounce. Palladium gained 0.4 percent
to $812.65 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.1 percent
at $1,430.60.
