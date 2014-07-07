(Recasts, adds U.S. trading session, NEW YORK to dateline,
byline)
By Barani Krishnan and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 7 Gold fell on Monday
after stronger-than-expected monthly U.S. jobs data boosted talk
of an early interest rate hike, even as traders looked for other
factors to help direction.
The dollar index neared a two-week high against a
basket of currencies after a government report last Thursday
showed the U.S. jobless rate was closing in on a 6-year low,
suggesting brisk economic growth. U.S. markets were closed on
Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Speculation has been rife that a U.S. Federal Reserve rate
hike may come earlier - perhaps in the third quarter of 2015
rather than the first quarter of 2016 - if the economy keeps
improving. A hike would encourage investors to withdraw money
from noninterest-bearing assets such as gold.
The Fed has said it needs more evidence of growth before it
considers higher rates.
"The gold market needs continual stimulus to keep it moving
and we've nothing particularly new today, so the focus is again
on the better U.S. jobs numbers and speculation that rates may
move up faster because of that," said Adrian Day, principal at
Adrian Day Asset Management in Annapolis, Maryland.
The spot price of gold was down 0.2 percent to
$1,317.11 an ounce by 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).
The most active U.S. gold futures contract, for
delivery in August, settled down 0.3 percent at $1,317.
The dollar index was up for a fifth straight day, gaining
support from a steady climb in U.S. bond yields
since the U.S. jobs report.
Returns from U.S. bonds are closely watched by gold traders
as these are viewed as a key market indicator of Fed action in
the coming months.
Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. gold
futures by 22,573 contracts to 136,929 in the week to July 1,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Among other precious metals, silver was down nearly 1
percent at $20.92 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.1
percent to $1,489.50 an ounce.
Palladium rose 0.7 percent to $865.22 an ounce after
reaching a 13-year high of $867 on strong demand from the auto
industry, which uses the metal in catalytic converters.
Palladium was boosted by data last week showing U.S. auto
sales at an eight-year high in June. Worries about the supply of
platinum group metals from major producer South Africa has also
aided the market.
About 2,000 workers at Impala Platinum's Marula
mine in South Africa have been on strike since Friday, demanding
higher wages.
