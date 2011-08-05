SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold ticked lower on Friday after hitting a lifetime high in the previous session as investors sold bullion to cover losses in other markets triggered by a global stampede out of riskier assets on fears of a spreading debt crisis and slowing growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased $3.71 an ounce to $1,644.19 by 0004 GMT after hitting a record around $1,681 an ounce on Thursday before losing some of the gains.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell $12.7 to $1,646.3 an ounce -- off Thursday's record around $1,684 an ounce.

* The Nikkei benchmark is set to tumble on Friday, hit by sharp falls in the U.S. market as worries over the global economy appear likely to dominate the mood, offsetting the impact of Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing the previous day.

* European policymakers tried to turn a more powerful fire hose on the euro zone debt crisis on Thursday but financial markets were unimpressed with their response.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan has likely sold a record 4 trillion yen ($50.6 billion) so far in the currency market in solo intervention that it began on Thursday and continued in overseas markets, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

* Oil tumbled as much as 6 percent on Thursday, with U.S. crude crashing through technical support to its lowest since February as mounting fears of a stalled economy set off a global race from riskier assets.

DATA/EVENTS [GMT)

0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jun 2011

0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Apr 2011

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jun 2011

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Jul 2011

Precious metals prices 0004 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1644.19 -3.71 -0.23 15.83 Spot Silver 39.04 0.23 +0.59 26.51 Spot Platinum 1709.24 -8.56 -0.50 -3.30 Spot Palladium 744.22 3.04 +0.41 -6.91 TOCOM Gold 4183.00 -62.00 -1.46 12.17 71255 TOCOM Platinum 4400.00 -139.00 -3.06 -6.30 10627 TOCOM Silver 98.70 -7.00 -6.62 21.85 872 TOCOM Palladium 1903.00 -117.00 -5.79 -9.25 441 Euro/Dollar 1.4079 Dollar/Yen 79.07 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; lewa.pardomuan@reuters.com; +65 68703834)