SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Gold ticked higher on
Wednesday, hovering near a lifetime high around $1,778 in the
previous session, but further gains could be capped by a rebound
in equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep
rates near zero.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added 1.05 percent to $1,761.65 an ounce by
2358 GMT, having hit a record at $1,778.29 on Tuesday, in its
biggest three-day rally since the financial crisis in late 2008
after global equities succumbed to investor fears over the
threat to economic growth from the U.S. and euro debt crises.
* U.S. December gold futures GCcv1 rose $24.4 to $1,767.4
an ounce, within sight of Tuesday's record of about $1,782 an
ounce.
* The Fed on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of
promising to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more
years and said it would consider further steps to help growth,
triggering a rebound in stocks.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 2.23
percent to 9,143.59 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
gained 1.93 percent to 785.24.
* The dollar fell broadly, plunging more than 5 percent
against the Swiss franc at one point on Tuesday, as the Fed's
pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years further
diminished its allure to global investors.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Exports yy Jul 2011
0200 China Imports yy Jul 2011
0200 China Trade balance Jul 2011
0645 France Industrial output mm Jun 2011
1800 U.S. Federal budget, $ Jul
:: India M3 Money Supply 40748
Precious metals prices 2358 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1761.65 18.25 +1.05 24.11
Spot Silver 38.38 0.75 +1.99 24.37
Spot Platinum 1749.50 0.90 +0.05 -1.02
Spot Palladium 743.97 10.02 +1.37 -6.95
TOCOM Gold 4379.00 31.00 +0.71 17.43 51261
TOCOM Platinum 4372.00 83.00 +1.94 -6.90 4401
TOCOM Silver 93.30 -3.10 -3.22 15.19 357
TOCOM Palladium 1839.00 70.00 +3.96 -12.30 104
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1631.20 15.00 +0.93 14.76 136930
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.11 0.31 +0.78 29.63 44407
Euro/Dollar 1.4352
Dollar/Yen 77.12
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)