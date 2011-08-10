* Spot gold eyes $1,796 -technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Gold ticked higher on
Wednesday, hovering near a lifetime high around $1,778 an ounce
struck in the previous session, but further gains could be
capped by a rebound in equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
vow to keep rates near zero.
Stocks bounced in Asia after U.S. shares jumped on the
Federal Reserve's unprecedented pledge to keep interest rates
near zero for at least two years, although the move confirmed
fears the U.S. economy will remain weak for far longer than
previously forecast.
Gold added $11.89 to $1,755.29 an ounce by 0258
GMT, having hit a record at $1,778.29 on Tuesday, in its biggest
three-day rally since the financial crisis in late 2008 after
equities plunged on fears over the threat to economic growth
from the U.S. and euro debt crises.
"Generally speaking, the panic is subsiding for the moment.
I would expect that (gold) will consolidate at these levels for
a while before we get any sort of clear idea of the sort of next
major moves," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
"I think there are enough concerns about sovereign debts
and weakening growth, that people will buy dips, so it should
remain supported."
U.S. December gold futures GCcv1 rose $24.4 to $1,767.4 an
ounce, within sight of Tuesday's record of about $1,782 an
ounce.
Tracking strong global prices, the most active gold contract
on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, June 2012 JAUc6, hit a record
for a second consecutive day at 4,408 yen a gram.
The Fed pledged to hold benchmark rates at rock-bottom lows
until mid-2013, and opened the door to other tools to support
growth, saying that U.S. economic growth was proving
considerably weaker than expected.
Global stock markets had been tumbling since the start of
August on fears the United States would slide back into
recession after a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating on
Friday, and on the ever-expanding euro zone debt crisis.
MSCI's all-country world stock index
was about 17 percent below its May peak on Wednesday, after
slipping as far as 20 percent, the generally accepted definition
of a bear market, on Tuesday.
Premiums for gold bars remained steady in Asia, although
jewellers were on the sidelines as they closely watched
movements in the equities markets.
"We'll wait and see if stocks markets will continue to
stabilise, because if it will, then gold will drop down a bit,"
said a physical dealer in Hong Kong.
"But I think there's no change in sentiments for gold.
Interest rates in the U.S. will be kept low in the next two
years and it should benefit gold for the time being."
High bullion prices turned off demand in main consumer
India, but a correction could prompt bargain hunting from
jewellers as the busy wedding season resumes later this month.
Gold jewellery is an essential part of the dowry basket
parents give daughters at weddings.
In the energy market, Brent crude rose $2 after the Fed's
promise to extend near-zero interest rates for two more years
weighed on the dollar and helped reverse a steep slump in oil.
Precious metals prices 0258 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1755.29 11.89 +0.68 23.66
Spot Silver 38.34 0.71 +1.89 24.24
Spot Platinum 1752.50 3.90 +0.22 -0.85
Spot Palladium 745.25 11.30 +1.54 -6.79
TOCOM Gold 4343.00 -5.00 -0.11 16.47 85622
TOCOM Platinum 4375.00 86.00 +2.01 -6.84 9473
TOCOM Silver 94.50 -1.90 -1.97 16.67 858
TOCOM Palladium 1865.00 96.00 +5.43 -11.06 353
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1631.20 15.00 +0.93 14.76 136930
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.11 0.31 +0.78 29.63 44407
Euro/Dollar 1.4347
Dollar/Yen 76.84
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
