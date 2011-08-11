(Adds comments, details, prices)

* Spot gold record at $1,813.79; U.S. gold at all-time high $1,817.6

* CME Group raises margin on U.S. gold futures

* Spot gold to retrace $1,775/oz -technicals

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Gold eased on Thursday from record highs hit earlier in the session, after the CME Group raised margins on COMEX gold futures, while turmoil in the global financial markets and fears of slower growth will buoy sentiment.

Spot gold hit an all-time high of $1,813.79, and U.S. gold GCcv1 rose to a record high of $1,817.6 early in the day.

Both eased after the CME Group said it raised margins on U.S. gold futures by 22.2 percent, but managed to stay above $1,800.

"Historically when margins are raised significantly it tends to cause a bit of sell-off," said Darren Heathcote, head of trading at Investec Australia.

"We've seen some of it now, but it's difficult to see a great deal of selling, because we are in very, very volatile and uncertain times when markets are moving very violently. Gold has proven too much of an attraction as an alternative investment and the margins may not have as much influence."

Spot gold eased to $1,801.14 an ounce by 0124 GMT, still up 0.4 percent from the previous close and headed for a fifth session of consecutive gains. U.S. gold was trading up 1.1 percent at $1,804.00.

The relative strength index for spot gold rose to near 86, the highest since October 2010, suggesting a heavily overbought market.

Gold's safe-haven allure has attracted investors fleeing the risk of debt crisis contagion in Europe and slowing global growth.

Extreme market turmoil is forcing central banks to shift their policy. Central banks in Japan and Switzerland said they would curb the appreciation of their currencies, while the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep rates near zero for at least two more years.

"With the authorities in both Japan and Switzerland announcing intentions to intervene to weaken their currencies, gold remains the last protection against the potential for widescale money printing as governments seek to recapitalise their banks and restimulate their economies," UBS said in a research note.

Precious metals prices 0124 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1801.14 6.64 +0.37 26.89 Spot Silver 39.28 0.05 +0.13 27.28 Spot Platinum 1777.74 14.49 +0.82 0.58 Spot Palladium 728.99 4.96 +0.69 -8.82 TOCOM Gold 4452.00 128.00 +2.96 19.39 81984 TOCOM Platinum 4434.00 66.00 +1.51 -5.58 8129 TOCOM Silver 96.90 3.80 +4.08 19.63 443 TOCOM Palladium 1827.00 -28.00 -1.51 -12.88 327 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1804.00 19.70 +1.10 26.92 19776 COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.33 0.00 +0.01 27.12 2115 Euro/Dollar 1.4184 Dollar/Yen 76.83 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months