SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Spot gold held onto the gains
made in the previous session on Tuesday as dismal U.S. data
added to concerns about economic growth, while investors wait
for a meeting between France and Germany for any solutions to
the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,764.09 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after rising 1 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose half a percent to $1,767.20 an
ounce.
* The largest gold fund players including hedge fund titan
John Paulson stuck with their bullion bets in the second
quarter, opting not to follow George Soros who further reduced
his gold ETF holdings.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 1,260.173 tonnes by
Aug. 15, unchanged from Friday.
* The latest U.S. data showed manufacturing in the New York
area contracted for the third straight month in August, boding
ill for growth prospects.
* Investors are eyeing a meeting between France's Nicolas
Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel on how to make the euro zone
work more effectively amid persistent doubts in financial
markets over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt
crisis.
* Spot platinum gained 0.4 percent, on course for its
sixth consecutive session of gains, its best run since January.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks rose for a third day on Monday as
investors saw Google's offer for phone maker Motorola Mobility
as an excuse to jump back into the market after weeks of sharp
selling.
* The euro hovered below a two-week high against the Swiss
franc hit in the previous session on speculation the Swiss
National Bank may take action to curb gains in the currency by
setting an exchange-rate target this week, while the dollar
index edged up 0.1 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany GDP flash yy Apr 2011
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jun 2011
0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Apr 2011
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Import prices mm Jul
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jul
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jul
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jul
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jul
PRICES
Precious metals prices at 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1764.09 -0.91 -0.05 24.28
Spot Silver 39.68 -0.16 -0.40 28.58
Spot Platinum 1810.24 6.79 +0.38 2.42
Spot Palladium 749.49 5.19 +0.70 -6.26
TOCOM Gold 4363.00 62.00 +1.44 17.00 28654
TOCOM Platinum 4512.00 41.00 +0.92 -3.92 3400
TOCOM Silver 97.50 1.30 +1.35 20.37 318
TOCOM Palladium 1875.00 -6.00 -0.32 -10.59 46
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1767.20 9.20 +0.52 24.33 3554
COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.70 0.39 +1.00 28.31 1605
Euro/Dollar 1.4429
Dollar/Yen 76.77
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)