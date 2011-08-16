SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Spot gold held onto the gains made in the previous session on Tuesday as dismal U.S. data added to concerns about economic growth, while investors wait for a meeting between France and Germany for any solutions to the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,764.09 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after rising 1 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose half a percent to $1,767.20 an ounce.

* The largest gold fund players including hedge fund titan John Paulson stuck with their bullion bets in the second quarter, opting not to follow George Soros who further reduced his gold ETF holdings.

* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 1,260.173 tonnes by Aug. 15, unchanged from Friday.

* The latest U.S. data showed manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third straight month in August, boding ill for growth prospects.

* Investors are eyeing a meeting between France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel on how to make the euro zone work more effectively amid persistent doubts in financial markets over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis.

* Spot platinum gained 0.4 percent, on course for its sixth consecutive session of gains, its best run since January.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street stocks rose for a third day on Monday as investors saw Google's offer for phone maker Motorola Mobility as an excuse to jump back into the market after weeks of sharp selling.

* The euro hovered below a two-week high against the Swiss franc hit in the previous session on speculation the Swiss National Bank may take action to curb gains in the currency by setting an exchange-rate target this week, while the dollar index edged up 0.1 percent.

DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany GDP flash yy Apr 2011 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jun 2011 0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Apr 2011 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Import prices mm Jul 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jul 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jul 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jul 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jul

PRICES Precious metals prices at 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1764.09 -0.91 -0.05 24.28 Spot Silver 39.68 -0.16 -0.40 28.58 Spot Platinum 1810.24 6.79 +0.38 2.42 Spot Palladium 749.49 5.19 +0.70 -6.26 TOCOM Gold 4363.00 62.00 +1.44 17.00 28654 TOCOM Platinum 4512.00 41.00 +0.92 -3.92 3400 TOCOM Silver 97.50 1.30 +1.35 20.37 318 TOCOM Palladium 1875.00 -6.00 -0.32 -10.59 46 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1767.20 9.20 +0.52 24.33 3554 COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.70 0.39 +1.00 28.31 1605 Euro/Dollar 1.4429 Dollar/Yen 76.77 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)