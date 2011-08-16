* France's Sarkozy and Germany's Merkel to meet on Tuesday
* Gold could fall to $1,750/oz - technicals
* Spot platinum hits two-month high, on course for 6th day
of rise
* Coming up: Franco-German summit news conference; 1600 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Spot gold held onto gains made
in the previous session on Tuesday, but hopes that a
Franco-German summit will make progress to help quell the
region's sovereign debt crisis are expected to keep a lid on
prices.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel meet in Paris from 1400 GMT to discuss what
measures they can take to contain Europe's debt crisis, which is
now spreading to the continent's core. A joint news conference
is due at 1600 GMT.
"There seems to be quite a bit of optimism before the
meeting which has sent the euro to a three-week high to the
dollar," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
"So long as investors remain optimistic, chances are gold
will trade a bit lower."
Ong said investors expect the leaders to come to an
agreement on expanding the European Financial Stability Fund
(EFSF) or issue joint euro bonds.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,766.19 an ounce by
0308 GMT, after rising 1 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.6 percent to $1,769.
Technical analysis echoed the sentiment in the market, and
suggested gold could retrace to $1,750 an ounce, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.4429 . It had risen
to a high near $1.4477 on Monday, the highest in nearly three
weeks.
Southeast Asia's physical gold market took a breather from
the buying frenzy on Monday when prices saw an intraday drop of
1 percent, dealers said.
"I was overwhelmed with physical demand out of Indonesia and
Thailand, but it has cooled off a bit today," said a
Singapore-based dealer, adding that there was some light demand
from Vietnam after the country approved 5 tonnes of gold imports
last week.
Traders and analysts expected gold to weaken in the short
term after a strong rally in July pushed bullion to consecutive
record highs, which would provide investors a more attractive
entry point.
Gold's longer-term allure remains untarnished, as global
growth outlook continues to be cloudy and low-interest rate
environment will keep investors interested in gold.
The largest gold fund players including hedge fund titan
John Paulson stuck with their bullion bets in the second
quarter, opting not to follow George Soros who further reduced
his gold ETF holdings.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 1,260.173 tonnes by
Aug. 15, unchanged from Friday, off a one-year high of 1,309.922
tonnes hit last week.
Spot platinum gained 0.9 percent to $1,819.24, on
course for its sixth consecutive session of gains, its best run
since January. It hit a two-month high of $1,820.75 earlier.
Precious metals prices 0308 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1766.19 1.19 +0.07 24.43
Spot Silver 39.73 -0.11 -0.28 28.74
Spot Platinum 1819.24 15.79 +0.88 2.93
Spot Palladium 750.97 6.67 +0.90 -6.07
TOCOM Gold 4368.00 67.00 +1.56 17.14 39858
TOCOM Platinum 4540.00 69.00 +1.54 -3.32 6919
TOCOM Silver 97.80 1.60 +1.66 20.74 420
TOCOM Palladium 1872.00 -9.00 -0.48 -10.73 118
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1769.00 11.00 +0.63 24.45 7173
COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.79 0.48 +1.22 28.59 2156
Euro/Dollar 1.4430
Dollar/Yen 76.80
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)