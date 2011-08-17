SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Gold held steady near a record
high on Wednesday after a Franco-German summit failed to
convince investors that the euro zone debt crisis would be
solved effectively, supporting safe-haven demand for bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,785.44 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after rising 1 percent in the previous session
after the summit. It is just 1.6 percent below the record high
above $1,813 struck last week.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.2 percent to $1,788.60.
* French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel unveiled far-reaching plans for closer euro zone
integration, but stopped short of increasing the bloc's rescue
fund and said joint euro bonds may be a long-term solution.
* Adding to investors' anxiety, the euro zone economy slowed
sharply in the second quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth in
Germany and stagnation in France.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged up 0.2 percent from a
day earlier to 1,262.899 tonnes by Aug. 16.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains on
the back of the disappointing Franco-German summit.
* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on
Wednesday, having suffered a minor setback on a lack of progress
in talk of a common bond, while the Swiss franc stayed under
pressure on expectations of imminent action to curb its
strength.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jul 2011
1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices mm Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Jul
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1785.44 -0.81 -0.05 25.78
Spot Silver 39.88 0.02 +0.05 29.23
Spot Platinum 1815.49 2.44 +0.13 2.72
Spot Palladium 752.22 -0.06 -0.01 -5.91
TOCOM Gold 4413.00 41.00 +0.94 18.34 42479
TOCOM Platinum 4525.00 0.00 +0.00 -3.64 2423
TOCOM Silver 98.20 0.40 +0.41 21.23 185
TOCOM Palladium 1876.00 3.00 +0.16 -10.54 206
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1788.60 3.60 +0.20 25.83 2392
COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.93 0.11 +0.28 29.06 446
Euro/Dollar 1.4361
Dollar/Yen 76.77
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)