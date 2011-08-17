SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday after a Franco-German summit failed to convince investors that the euro zone debt crisis would be solved effectively, supporting safe-haven demand for bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,785.44 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after rising 1 percent in the previous session after the summit. It is just 1.6 percent below the record high above $1,813 struck last week.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.2 percent to $1,788.60.

* French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled far-reaching plans for closer euro zone integration, but stopped short of increasing the bloc's rescue fund and said joint euro bonds may be a long-term solution.

* Adding to investors' anxiety, the euro zone economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth in Germany and stagnation in France.

* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged up 0.2 percent from a day earlier to 1,262.899 tonnes by Aug. 16.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains on the back of the disappointing Franco-German summit.

* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered a minor setback on a lack of progress in talk of a common bond, while the Swiss franc stayed under pressure on expectations of imminent action to curb its strength.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jul 2011 1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Jul 1230 U.S. Producer prices mm Jul 1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Jul 1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Jul

PRICES Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1785.44 -0.81 -0.05 25.78 Spot Silver 39.88 0.02 +0.05 29.23 Spot Platinum 1815.49 2.44 +0.13 2.72 Spot Palladium 752.22 -0.06 -0.01 -5.91 TOCOM Gold 4413.00 41.00 +0.94 18.34 42479 TOCOM Platinum 4525.00 0.00 +0.00 -3.64 2423 TOCOM Silver 98.20 0.40 +0.41 21.23 185 TOCOM Palladium 1876.00 3.00 +0.16 -10.54 206 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1788.60 3.60 +0.20 25.83 2392 COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.93 0.11 +0.28 29.06 446 Euro/Dollar 1.4361 Dollar/Yen 76.77 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)