By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Gold edged lower on Thursday
under the weight of a stronger dollar, although overall concerns
about global growth and the euro zone's ability to solve its
debt crisis may lend some support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,785.39 an ounce by
0031 GMT. U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.3 percent to $1,788.80
an ounce.
* Rising U.S. wholesale prices outside of food and fuel
helped gold stage a third consecutive session of gains on
Wednesday when prices rose tantalisingly close to
$1,800.
* Gold-backed exchange-traded funds continued to draw
investors. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's
largest gold ETF, rose by 0.72 percent on the day to 1,271.985
tonnes by Aug. 17.
* Spot silver lost 0.2 percent to $40.10 an ounce,
after closing above $40 for the first time in two weeks in the
previous session.
* Holdings in the iShares Silver Trust , the world's
largest silver ETF, edged higher to 9,727.10 tonnes by Aug. 17,
the trust said.
* The Bank of England inched closer on Wednesday to
launching a second round of quantitative easing, after two
policymakers unexpectedly dropped their calls for higher
interest rates against a backdrop of rising unemployment.
* Venezuela will nationalise its gold industry and is moving
its international reserves out of Western countries, President
Hugo Chavez said on Wednesday in a combative step ahead of his
re-election bid next year.
MARKET NEWS
* Tech shares fell on Wednesday after Dell's disappointing
sales outlook fanned worries weak economic growth will hurt
earnings in the third quarter.
* The dollar index gained 0.3 percent on Thursday,
and regained most of the lost ground against the Swiss franc
in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Jul 30
1230 U.S. Consumer Prices Jul 2011
1400 U.S. Existing Home Sales Jul 2011
1400 U.S. Leading Indicators Jul 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1785.39 -2.76 -0.15 25.78
Spot Silver 40.10 -0.08 -0.20 29.94
Spot Platinum 1835.49 -0.11 -0.01 3.85
Spot Palladium 770.49 0.26 +0.03 -3.63
TOCOM Gold 4405.00 -10.00 -0.23 18.13 29166
TOCOM Platinum 4562.00 37.00 +0.82 -2.85 4483
TOCOM Silver 98.50 0.10 +0.10 21.60 195
TOCOM Palladium 1922.00 52.00 +2.78 -8.35 252
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1788.80 -5.00 -0.28 25.85 1811
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.13 -0.22 -0.55 29.70 3980
Euro/Dollar 1.4414
Dollar/Yen 76.63
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)