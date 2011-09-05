SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Spot gold edged higher on
Monday, retaining its gains from the previous session, when
dismal U.S. job data triggered safe-haven buying to boost the
precious metal more than 3 percent, and lingering worries about
euro zone's debt crisis lent support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,886.19 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after surging 3.2 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.6 percent to $1,888.90.
* U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August,
reviving recession fears and piling pressure on both President
Barack Obama and the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to
aid the frail economy.
* The safe-haven interest in gold was underpinned by renewed
worries about the euro zone's debt crisis, as Greece and its
international lenders interrupted talks on a new aid tranche,
and the European Central Bank pressured Italy to control its
finances and reform it economy.
* Money managers cut their net long positions in U.S. gold
futures and options for a fourth week in a row in the week ended
Aug. 30, as bullion prices pulled off an all-time high set a
week earlier, data showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to fresh three-week lows against the dollar
in Asia on Monday, while commodity currencies also came under
pressure as worries about the euro zone debt problems and weak
U.S. payrolls data hit appetite for riskier assets.
* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday after data
showing zero jobs growth in August brought investors
face-to-face with the prospect of another recession.
DATA/EVENTS
0753 Germany Markit services PMI August
0758 Euro zone Market services PMI August
0830 Euro zone Sentix index September
0900 Euro zone Retail sales July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1886.19 2.39 +0.13 32.88
Spot Silver 43.28 0.09 +0.21 40.25
Spot Platinum 1879.49 1.69 +0.09 6.34
Spot Palladium 774.97 -10.81 -1.38 -3.07
TOCOM Gold 4666.00 140.00 +3.09 25.13 63748
TOCOM Platinum 4689.00 94.00 +2.05 -0.15 5716
TOCOM Silver 106.40 3.80 +3.70 31.36 949
TOCOM Palladium 1935.00 -11.00 -0.57 -7.73 206
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1888.90 12.00 +0.64 32.89 6340
COMEX SILVER DEC1 43.37 0.30 +0.70 40.17 743
Euro/Dollar 1.4147
Dollar/Yen 76.86
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
