SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Spot gold edged higher on Monday, retaining its gains from the previous session, when dismal U.S. job data triggered safe-haven buying to boost the precious metal more than 3 percent, and lingering worries about euro zone's debt crisis lent support.

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,886.19 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after surging 3.2 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.6 percent to $1,888.90.

* U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, reviving recession fears and piling pressure on both President Barack Obama and the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to aid the frail economy.

* The safe-haven interest in gold was underpinned by renewed worries about the euro zone's debt crisis, as Greece and its international lenders interrupted talks on a new aid tranche, and the European Central Bank pressured Italy to control its finances and reform it economy.

* Money managers cut their net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options for a fourth week in a row in the week ended Aug. 30, as bullion prices pulled off an all-time high set a week earlier, data showed on Friday.

* The euro fell to fresh three-week lows against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while commodity currencies also came under pressure as worries about the euro zone debt problems and weak U.S. payrolls data hit appetite for riskier assets.

* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday after data showing zero jobs growth in August brought investors face-to-face with the prospect of another recession.

