* Dismal U.S. job data fuels safe-haven demand
* Platinum-gold spread dips into discount
* Gold may test record high -technicals
* Coming Up: Germany Markit services PMI, August; 0753 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Spot gold edged lower on
Monday, retaining most of its gains from the previous session,
as a dismal growth outlook after the U.S. jobs data supported
safe-haven interest in bullion.
U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, reviving
recession fears and piling pressure on both President Barack
Obama and the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to aid
the frail economy.
The bleak outlook of the world's largest economy sent
anxious investors to safe haven assets including bullion.
"Even if you take out the effect from the Verizon strike, it
is still a lousy number and people are concerned that growth is
not there any more," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity
research of UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
He expected the recession fear to send gold to test its
record high above $1,911 hit in late August, and to $2,200 in
the next three months.
Technical analysis echoed Schnider's expectations. Spot gold
may rise towards the record of $1,911.46 later in the day, as it
has resumed its long-term uptrend, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,877.45 an
ounce by 0327 GMT, after surging 3.2 percent in the previous
session. U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.2 percent to $1,880.50.
Amid concerns about the resurgent debt crisis in Europe,
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday said
he still expected modest growth in Europe and did not anticipate
a recession in Europe.
"The market has been a bit choppy -- some sold to book
profit earlier and many are waiting for cues for further
stimulus from the Fed," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.
Market participants will also closely watch U.S. President
Barack Obama's speech on Sept 7 to unveil new economic proposals
to Congress.
Money managers cut their net long positions in U.S. gold
futures and options for a fourth week in a row in the week ended
Aug. 30, as bullion prices pulled off an all-time high set a
week earlier, data showed on Friday.
Spot platinum hit a two-week high of $1,885.50,
before easing to $1,869.99.
The platinum-gold spread dipped into negative territory on
Friday and remained at a small discount of $7, which may have
spurred investors to buy platinum.
Precious metals prices 0327 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1877.45 -6.35 -0.34 32.27
Spot Silver 43.03 -0.16 -0.37 39.44
Spot Platinum 1869.99 -7.81 -0.42 5.80
Spot Palladium 775.00 -10.78 -1.37 -3.06
TOCOM Gold 4639.00 113.00 +2.50 24.40 93290
TOCOM Platinum 4654.00 59.00 +1.28 -0.89 10464
TOCOM Silver 105.50 2.90 +2.83 30.25 1307
TOCOM Palladium 1933.00 -13.00 -0.67 -7.82 253
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1880.50 3.60 +0.19 32.30 16838
COMEX SILVER DEC1 43.12 0.05 +0.11 39.35 1554
Euro/Dollar 1.4168
Dollar/Yen 76.73
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
