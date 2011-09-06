By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Spot gold hovered around
$1,900 an ounce on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro
zone's debt crisis drove investors to safe-haven assets such as
bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,897.36 an
ounce by 0023 GMT, after hitting $1,903.09 earlier, about $8 off
the record of $1,911.46 set on Aug. 23.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 1.2 percent to $1,900.
* Worries about the resurfacing euro zone debt crisis helped
push gold above $1,900 in the previous session, while Europe
faces a string of political and legal tests this week that could
hurt efforts to resolve its sovereign debt crisis and step up
pressure for governments to try more radical solutions.
* Greece expects to receive another tranche of aid on
schedule in September despite a dispute with international
lenders Athens had fallen behind schedule in cutting its
deficit.
* Global growth in services came to a virtual standstill
last month as new business all but dried up, adding to fears
the world economy is facing another recession.
* Investors are closely watching the data out of Europe,
including revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second
quarter and Germany's industrial orders in July.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* European stocks tumbled 4 percent on Monday, as fears for
the future of the euro zone bubbled up against a background of
weak economic growth and threats to the banking sector. Wall
Street was closed for a public holiday.
* The euro wallowed at one-month lows against the greenback
in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies nursed heavy
losses as concerns about the health of the global economy
prompted investors to dump riskier assets.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Australia RBA cash rate Final Sep
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q2
1000 Germany Industrial orders July
1400 U.S. Employment Index Aug
1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug
1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1897.36 -2.69 -0.14 33.67
Spot Silver 42.86 0.02 +0.05 38.89
Spot Platinum 1878.49 -5.21 -0.28 6.28
Spot Palladium 764.00 3.85 +0.51 -4.44
TOCOM Gold 4699.00 60.00 +1.29 26.01 35576
TOCOM Platinum 4684.00 37.00 +0.80 -0.26 3959
TOCOM Silver 105.50 0.00 +0.00 30.25 336
TOCOM Palladium 1912.00 -15.00 -0.78 -8.82 66
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1900.00 23.10 +1.23 33.67 89097
COMEX SILVER DEC1 42.95 -0.12 -0.29 38.80 13533
Euro/Dollar 1.4070
Dollar/Yen 76.94
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)