SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Spot gold rebounded as much as
0.8 percent from a sharp slide off the record high in the
previous session, as the metal's appeal remained undimmed to
investors keen to seek safety during a period of heightened
worry about the euro zone's debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded up 0.6 percent to $1,874.89 an
ounce by 0033 GMT, easing from an intra-day high of $1,879.69.
It hit a record high of $1,920.30 then slid as much as $60 in
the previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.3 percent to $1,877.90, off the
all-time high of $1,923.7 struck on Tuesday.
* Gold tumbled on Tuesday after the Swiss National Bank
shocked the market by setting an exchange rate cap on the
soaring franc, discouraging investors to use the currency as a
safe haven.
* The strong rebound in gold showed that appetite for the
precious metal has hardly been dented, as investors anxious
about euro zone's fiscal health are appear to take advantage of
the price dip to build up positions.
* The dominant U.S. services sector picked up steam
unexpectedly last month, snapping a three-month streak of slower
growth, though a slower pace of hiring underscored concerns
about the broader job market.
* Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , have not changed
since Aug. 30, at 1,232.314 tonnes.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears
Europe still has failed to tackle its debt crisis, prompting
worries the market is headed to new lows for the year.
* The dollar retained gains against the Swiss franc on
Wednesday, after the Swiss National Bank jolted markets by
setting a limit on how much the franc can gain.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 Australia GDP yr/yr Jun 2011
0300 Japan BOJ rate decision Sep 2011
1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jul 2011
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1300 Canada BoC rate decision 40733
1800 U.S. Fed Beige book
2350 Japan Bank lending yy Aug 2011
India M3 Money Supply Fortnightly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1874.89 10.48 +0.56 32.09
Spot Silver 42.11 0.49 +1.18 36.45
Spot Platinum 1851.74 5.69 +0.31 4.77
Spot Palladium 754.00 8.47 +1.14 -5.69
TOCOM Gold 4677.00 -69.00 -1.45 25.42 90256
TOCOM Platinum 4654.00 -56.00 -1.19 -0.89 6405
TOCOM Silver 104.60 -1.40 -1.32 29.14 413
TOCOM Palladium 1897.00 -16.00 -0.84 -9.54 307
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1877.90 4.60 +0.25 32.12 5521
COMEX SILVER DEC1 42.19 0.32 +0.76 36.34 805
Euro/Dollar 1.4019
Dollar/Yen 77.49
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)