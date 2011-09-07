* Heightened fear of euro zone's debt crisis underpins gold

* Spot gold may test record high -technicals

* Coming Up: Germany industrial output, July; 1000 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Spot gold rebounded as much as 0.8 percent on Wednesday after its slide off the previous session's record high, as the metal recovered its appeal to investors scurrying for safety from the euro zone's debt crisis.

A surprise move by the Swiss National Bank to curb its currency's strength shocked the markets on Tuesday, drove the dollar up and encouraged profit-taking by bullion investors after gold prices hit record highs.

Spot gold tumbled as much as $60 from Tuesday's record of $1,920.30, but rebounded half a percent to trade at $1,873.99 an ounce by 0329 GMT.

U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.2 percent to $1,876.70, off the all-time high of $1,923.7 struck in the previous session.

The resilience of gold was widely expected, as mounting worries about the euro zone's fiscal health continued to drive nervous investors to seek protection in the precious metal.

Technical analysis suggested that gold could test the record high later in the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

"We are getting a bit of bounce which is not surprising as the uncertainty remains," said Darren Heathcote, head of trading at Investec Australia.

The better-than-expected growth in the dominant U.S. services sector eased fears the world's top economy is in danger of slipping into another recession, but did not entirely banish them.

"We need to see considerably more good news to suggest stability before the safe-haven buying starts to evaporate," said Heathcote.

SIGHS OF CAUTION

There are signs that investors have become more cautious in joining the gold rush.

The Relative Strength Index of spot gold has hovered in the lower 60s so far this month. In August, when gold surged 12 percent on a record-setting rally, the RSI exceeded 70 for 14 out of 23 trading days. A reading above 70 suggests the underlying asset is overbought.

Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , remained unchanged from the end of August at 1,232.314 tonnes. In August, the fund posted its largest monthly decline in holdings since January.

"Gold tried to test $1,900 twice and couldn't sustain the level, therefore people are cautious this time," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, adding that some investors who had bought gold at much lower prices have decided to book profit.

Volatile prices, and expectations that other central banks may step in to intervene in the currency market, may have also contributed to the restraint, analysts said.

Platinum remained at a discount to gold for the fourth consecutive trading day, and spot platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,848.24.

Precious metals prices 0329 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1873.99 9.58 +0.51 32.02 Spot Silver 41.95 0.33 +0.79 35.94 Spot Platinum 1848.24 2.19 +0.12 4.57 Spot Palladium 750.97 5.44 +0.73 -6.07 TOCOM Gold 4655.00 -91.00 -1.92 24.83 107825 TOCOM Platinum 4629.00 -81.00 -1.72 -1.43 10418 TOCOM Silver 103.30 -2.70 -2.55 27.53 585 TOCOM Palladium 1888.00 -25.00 -1.31 -9.97 490 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1876.70 3.40 +0.18 32.03 13301 COMEX SILVER DEC1 42.03 0.16 +0.39 35.84 1326 Euro/Dollar 1.4055 Dollar/Yen 77.19 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)