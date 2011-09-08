By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold prices rebounded slightly
on Thursday following a drop of 3 percent in the previous
session, as sharply lower prices attract bargain hunters, while
improved risk appetite is likely to cap gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,823.79 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after suffering a drop of 3 percent on Wednesday in
its most volatile day in two weeks, with a trading band of more
than $80.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 0.6 percent to $1,827.70.
* Gold fell below $1,800 in the previous session, after risk
appetite surged and investors abandoned gold for the stock
market, as Germany's top court rejected lawsuits aimed at
blocking German participation in emergency loan packages, but
gave its parliament more say in bailouts.
* Adding to the risk appetite, Germany's industrial output
jumped unexpectedly in July, offering hopes that Europe's
largest economy may avoid recession.
* The sharp sell-off offered an opportunity for bargain
hunters in Asia, as gold's long-term appeal as safe haven and
inflation hedge remains intact.
* Investors will be watching a speech by U.S. President
Barack Obama on job creation to Congress, after data showed the
economy added no new jobs in August.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street bounced more than 2 percent on Wednesday,
reversing three days of losses after Germany's top court
smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that
could ease Europe's debt crisis.
* The dollar index held steady on Thursday, after
easing fears of the euro zone's debt crisis drove up the euro
and weighed on the greenback in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Britain BoE rate decision Sep 2011
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Sep 2011
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1823.79 7.33 +0.40 28.49
Spot Silver 41.54 0.02 +0.05 34.61
Spot Platinum 1831.99 16.54 +0.91 3.65
Spot Palladium 751.00 4.02 +0.54 -6.07
TOCOM Gold 4548.00 -25.00 -0.55 21.96 60841
TOCOM Platinum 4602.00 -12.00 -0.26 -2.00 4128
TOCOM Silver 103.10 0.50 +0.49 27.28 354
TOCOM Palladium 1893.00 13.00 +0.69 -9.73 133
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.70 10.10 +0.56 28.58 3556
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.62 -0.01 -0.03 34.52 595
Euro/Dollar 1.4072
Dollar/Yen 77.38
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)